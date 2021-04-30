Oswego County Sheriff’s Office:
Mindy L. Wallace, 42, homeless, bench warrant, April 10, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Charles D. Schmidt, 59, of 623 Smith Ave., Ilion, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, first offense DWI, aggravated DWI, and issued three UTTs, April 10, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
John E. Swatkowski, 49, of 956 Middle Road, Scriba, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, first offense DWI, aggravated DWI and issued one UTT, April 10, scheduled to appear, City of Oswego Court, April 22.
Joseph R. Thurston, 34, of 2758 Sherwood Road, Scipio Center, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, and issued one UTT, April 11, scheduled to appear, Town of Hannibal Court, April 27.
Tiffany M. Eklund, 44, of 301 Erie St., Fulton, petit larceny, April 12, scheduled to appear, Town of Granby Court, May 17.
David P. Trapp, 39, of 8573 Woodsboro Drive, Lysander, second-degree criminal contempt, April 13, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Michael J. Davis, 54, of 669 County Route 30, Williamstown, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal trespass, and third-degree criminal mischief, April 13, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Eric P. Drought, 38, of 1559 US Route 11, Hastings, bench warrant, April 15, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Oswego City Police Department:
Seth Michael Baum, 21, of 1024 Fay St., Volney, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, first offense DWI, April 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 22.
Dallas P. Bennett, 23, of 1902 Samuel Way, Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, April 13, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 29.
Jessie J. Butchino, 35, of 270 E. 10th St., Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, April 10; bench warrant, April 16, held pending arraignment.
Mark J. Butler, 36, of 24 Ontario St., Mexico Village, possession of a hypodermic instrument, endangering the welfare of a child, April 9, appearance ticket.
Dante Joseph Colon, 23, of 111 W. Broadway, Fulton, criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, April 8, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 15.
Tara L. Conley, 44, homeless, bench warrant, April 13, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on April 13.
Stacey A. Croci, 40, of 113 W. Oneida St., Oswego, abandonment of animals, April 13, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 29.
Stacey Adam Davis, 55, of 92 Hamilton St., Oswego, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, April 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 22.
Dale R. Demers, 56, of 692 Oconnor Road, Oswego, local law violations, April 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 27. According to police, Demers was arrested on two separate local law violations for operating a taxi without proper registration or licensing.
Thomas D. Demott, 45, of 258 S. Third St., Fulton, bench warrant, April 7, held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court on April 7.
Ashley N. Feliciano, 32, of 335 Loma Ave., Syracuse, bench warrant, taken to the Oswego County Correctional Facility awaiting CAP Court arraignment later that day.
Connor James Greene, 27, of 99 Ellen St., Oswego, arrest warrant, April 9, arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court, released on his own recognizance, return court date, Oswego City Court, April 15.
Brandon A. Hammond, 31, of 91 W. Bridge St., Oswego, third-degree criminal mischief, April 10, appearance ticket, return court date, April 29.
Bryttani May King, 26, of 24 Ontario St., Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, April 9, appearance ticket.
David M. Kingsley, 33, homeless, arrest warrant, April 17, held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on April 17.
Justin M. Knapp, 34, of 24 Birch Ln., Scriba, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, April 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 22.
Kevin E. Knapp, 46, of 1822 County Route 6, Volney, local law violations, April 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 27. According to police, Knapp was arrested on two separate local law violations for operating a taxi without proper registration or licensing.
Shaday Rome Knight, 20, of 87 E. 5th St., Oswego, petit larceny, April 12, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 29.
Wesley D. Lewis, 49, of 7 W. Bridge St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, April 8, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 22.
Melissa R. Magari, 43, of 7112 Copenhagen Circle, East Syracuse, bench warrant, April 15, transported to the -Oswego County Correctional Facility pending CAP Court arraignment.
Michael B. Mahalick, 31, of 188 E. 9th St., Oswego, first-degree burglary, second degree menacing, first-degree attempted robbery, April 8, held pending arraignment on April 8.
Kelly C. Nunnally, 39, of 8718 Vanhoesen Road, Clay, second-degree criminal contempt, April 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 22.
Karastie A. Pfendler, 29, of 516 E. Bloomfield St., Rome, bench warrant, April 10.
Mark David Pittsley, 48, of 2580 County Route 45, Volney, second-degree criminal trespass, April 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 22.
Amber Michelle Pratt, 31, of 9 Halstead Drive, Granby, bench warrant, April 7, held pending arraignment on April 7.
Brian M. Rodriquez, 37, homeless, arrest warrant, April 7, held for arraignment on April 7.
Ryan A. Schlaffer, 34, of 134 E. Eighth St., Oswego, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, April 12.
Matthew S. Shaw, 30, homeless, bench warrant, April 7, held for arraignment; second-degree burglary, petit larceny, possession of a hypodermic instrument, and three counts fourth-degree criminal mischief, April 15, held for arraignment on April 15.
Alisa Racheal Smith, 27, of 19 W. First St. N., Fulton, bench warrant, April 8, transported to Oswego County CAP Court for arraignment on April 8.
Haylea M. Solinsky, 21, of 852 County Route 84, Hastings, petit larceny, April 12, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 29.
Jordan James Spencer, 26, of 91 Hamilton St., Oswego, reckless driving, no license, no insurance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, April 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 22.
Travis M. Swett, 43, homeless, petit larceny, April 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 22.
Richard M. Szymanski, 43, of 203 E. Second St., Oswego, arrest warrant, April 13, held pending arraignment on April 13.
Robert L. Updegrove, 32, homeless, Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, April 6, held for arraignment on April 6.
Angela M. Vanburen, 35, of 15 Van Drive, Granby, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, arrest warrant, April 8, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego City Court on April 8.
Anthony J. Vera, 30, of 132 W. Third St., Oswego, petit larceny, April 15, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 29.
Mindy L. Wallace, 42, homeless, Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, April 10.
Kevin J. Warner, 35, of 113 W. Fourth St. N., Fulton, arrest warrant, April 13, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on April 13.
Tiffany L. Warren, 32, of 24 Ontario St., Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, April 9, appearance ticket.
Tristan Eugene Zody, 22, homeless, bench warrant, April 8, held awaiting arraignment.
State Police:
Tia A. Cordwell, 27, of Oswego, petit larceny, April 15.
Cody J. Vincent, 19, of Oswego, third-degree assault, April 15, released on own recognizance.
Matthew J. Maine, 33, of Albion, first-degree rape, criminal sex act, endangering the welfare of a child, April 16, appearance ticket.
Jarrod C. Randall, 37, of Watertown, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, April 16, appearance ticket.
Travis M. Swett, 43, of Oswego, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, April 16, appearance ticket.
Anthony Q. Brown, 23, of Brewerton, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, April 18, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Jessica M. Manzi, 31, of Syracuse, aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, April 17, appearance ticket.
Jeffrey A. Williams, 61, of Constantia, third-degree assault, April 18, appearance ticket.
Ryan Z. Halliday, 28, of Williamstown, aggravated unlicensed operation, first offense DWI, April 20, appearance ticket.
Douglas L. Williams, 51, of West Monroe, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, first offense DWI, April 21, appearance ticket.
Mathew P. Foultz, 36, of Pulaski, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, April 21, appearance ticket.
Jennylee B. Britt, 52, of Fulton, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, April 21, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Dylan J. Guthrie, 20, of Lacona, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, April 21, appearance ticket.
