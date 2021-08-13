Oswego County Sheriff’s Office:
Thomas T. Allen, 23, of 1559 County Route 1, Scriba, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, July 26, held in the Oswego County Correctional Facility for arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Tessa M. Collins, 26, of 42 Maplehurst Drive, Phoenix, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to obey traffic device, July 28, is to appear, Town of Oswego Court, Aug. 2.
Scott L. Evans, 36, of 7 Candlelight Circle, Liverpool, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, July 28, issued 12 additional UTT’s and is scheduled to appear, City of Oswego Court, Aug. 11.
Drew Michael Pelkey, 30, of 119 Creamery Road, Scriba, petit larceny, second-degree criminal impersonation, criminal mischief, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, July 23, scheduled to appear, CAP Court, Aug. 8.
Kelly Anne Ryan, 30, of 5863 Delf Drive, Wolcott, endangering the welfare of a child, July 23, scheduled to appear, Oswego County CAP Court, Aug. 6.
Jody Wilcox, 49, of 823 Dutch Ridge Road, Scriba, third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Aug. 9, scheduled to return, Oswego County CAP Court, Aug. 9.
Oswego City Police Department:
Nelson A. Allen, , 39, of 38 Birch Lane, Scriba, petit larceny, July 29.
Schuyler C. Gardner, 26, of 91 Hamilton St., Oswego, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal contempt, July 29, processed and released, return court date, Aug. 31, Oswego City Court.
Bradley L. Jones, 30, of 111 Fulton Ave., Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, July 29.
David M. Gagnon, 32, of 5350 State Route 104, Scriba, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, July 31, appearance ticket, return court date, Aug. 12, Oswego City Court.
Raymond P. Gomes, 31, of 23 Pollard Road, Hannibal, second-degree criminal trespass, Aug. 2, taken into custody and released to parole with an appearance ticket.
Jesse J. Janes Jr., 21, of 68 Somers Drive, Granby, traffic device violation: red light, unauthorized use of license, first-offense DWI, multiple licenses, July 31, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility for arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Adonijah D. Johnson, 21, of 226 S. Terry Road, Syracuse, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment, Aug. 2, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego City Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Chad J. Belair, 27, of 411 S. Fourth St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, July 28.
Alessandro C. Berner, 20, of 9 Sunset Terr., Lys, New York, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, following too close, Aug. 1.
Arianna E. Bolster, 28, of 306 Gansvoort St., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, improper plates, no registration, July 28.
Jarl Layne Brennan, 27, of 301 Erie St., Fulton, petit larceny, possession of a hypodermic instrument, July 30.
Matthew Eric Dawson, 33, of 508 Rochester St., Fulton, owning/harboring unlicensed dog, July 28.
David L. Decare, 51, of 828 Holly Drive, Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, July 26.
Cory Lynne Demott, 39, of 301 Rochester St., Hannibal, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, July 28.
Michael N. Digregorio, 24, of 70 Kings Road, Volney, petit larceny, third-degree criminal mischief, July 29.
Kevin T. Green, 48, of 39 Churchill Road, Oswego, second-degree menacing, menacing police/peace officer, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal nuisance, resisting arrest, July 26.
Kirk B. Kinville, 30, of 376 County Route 3, Fulton, second-degree criminal impersonation, third-degree forgery, resisting arrest, second-degree harassment, possession of a hypodermic instrument, July 27.
Macklin Lawton Majeski, 40, of 7275 State Route 104, Oswego Town, passing a check with insufficient funds, July 27.
Stephanie M. Newton, , 35, of 91 Hamilton St., Oswego, petit larceny, July 29.
Edward A. Parkhurst, 36, of 9651 County Route 176, Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating an unregistered motorcycle, leaving an injury accident, improper license, no insurance, July 31.
Steven P. Stoutenger, 23, of 74 W. First St. S., Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, July 31.
Abiu G. Velasquez Jr., 21, of 324 W. Broadway, Fulton, second-degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, second-degree harassment, resisting arrest, fourth degree grand larceny, July 29.
Oniel J. Williams Jr., 23, of 10 Shadow Ln., Rochester, speeding, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, July 31.
State police:
Madeline L. Neary, 26, of Syracuse, petit larceny, July 29, appearance ticket.
Patrick J. Honors, 43, of Brewerton, aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, July 30, appearance ticket.
Cody A. Thomas, 21, of Fulton, sexual misconduct, July 30, appearance ticket. This incident is pending - with evidence.
Richard F. Kuehner, 55, of Pulaski, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, July 31, held.
Jennifer S. Kaufman, 36, of Brewerton, second-degree reckless endangerment, aggravated unlicensed operation, July 31, appearance ticket.
Timothy M. Clark, 30, of Volney, third-degree assault, Aug. 1, appearance ticket.
John W. Brummett, 22, of Fulton, second-degree reckless endangerment, Aug. 1, appearance ticket.
Dallas J. Chittenden, 24, of Hastings, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Aug. 4, appearance ticket.
Dawson E. Gilbert, 23, of Central Square, first-offense DWI, Aug. 4, appearance ticket.
Alexander M. Snow, 28, of Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 4, appearance ticket.
Michael T. Filippone, 35, of E. Syracuse, second-degree criminal contempt, Aug. 4, released on own recognizance. This incident is pending investigation.
