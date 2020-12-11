Fulton Police Department:
Michael Ryan Hegmann, 29, of 30 W. 11th St., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, speeding, Nov. 23.
Jason Allen Turner, 43, of 3194 County Route 176, Scriba, operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate, operating a vehicle without insurance, equipment violation: broken glass, operating an unregistered vehicle, improper plates, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, seat belt violation, Nov. 23.
Sammara D. Stowell, 27, of 14 W. 11th St., Granby, bench warrant, Nov. 24.
Andrea L. Spears, 36, of 201 Seneca St., Fulton, bench warrant, Nov. 25.
Adam M. Cuyler, 41, of 245 W. Fifth St., Oswego, third degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Nov. 27.
Anthony J. Prunner, 51, of 825 Burnet Ave., Syracuse, bench warrant, Nov. 27.
Robert Santana, 63, of 552 W. First St. South, Fulton, operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate, operating a vehicle without insurance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, registration suspended, speeding, Nov. 28.
Donna L. Wentworth, 44, of 5 Brandybrook Ln., Phoenix, no operable headlamps, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Nov. 28.
Andrew A. Peacock, 23, of 720 W. First St. South, Fulton, petit larceny, Nov. 29.
Timothy J. Bartlett Jr., 26, of 262 W. Fourth St. South, Fulton, petit larceny, Nov. 29.
Joseph M. Mason, 33, homeless, second-degree criminal contempt, Nov. 29.
State police:
Taylor M. Barrett, 28, of Eastwood, New York, DWI, first offense aggravated DWI, Nov. 27, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Ernest R. Parkhurst, 43, of Pennellville, aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI, use other vehicle without interlock device, Nov. 27, appearance ticket.
Barry E. Clute, 30, of West Monroe, DWI first offense, Nov. 29, appearance ticket.
William D. Castagna, 32, of Camillus, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Nov. 30, appearance ticket.
Mandel E. Hart, 50, of New York state, third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Dec. 1, appearance ticket.
Natasha M. Hubbard, 37, of Watertown, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Nov. 8, appearance ticket.
Brian K. Sullivan, 32, of Watertown, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, reckless driving, Dec. 2, appearance ticket.
Kenneth M. Cardinell, 28, of Oswego, DWI first offense, Dec 2. This incident is pending investigation.
