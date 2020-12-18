Fulton Police Department:
Bentley, Zachary Ryan, 22, of 21 Perry Rd., Schroeppel, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Nov. 30.
Gray, Keith E., 35, of 507 Pine St.; Upper, Fulton, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, Nov. 30.
Hartmann, Michael E., 49, of 130 Oneida Village Dr, Fulton, equipment violation, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Dec. 1.
Perez, Francisco R., 33, of 278 Middle Rd., Scriba, inadequate muffler, license plate violation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate, operating a vehicle without insurance, Dec. 1.
Perry, Elliott C., 42, of 553 S. First St., Fulton, bench warrant, Dec. 1.
Bort, Robert L., 29, homeless, petit larceny, Dec. 2; and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, petit larceny, second-degree burglary, and endangering the welfare of a child, Dec. 5.
Patterson, Tyrone J., 24, of 7 N. Seventh St., Fulton, bench warrant, Dec. 2
Pizarro, Jerry, 33, of 210 W. First St. S., Fulton, fourth-degree conspiracy, third-degree grand larceny, first-degree robbery, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Dec. 3.
Tussey, Jamie L., 33, of 210 W. First St. S., Fulton, fourth-degree conspiracy, first-degree robbery, prostitution, Dec. 3.
Murphy, Taylor M., 29, of 402 Worth St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, Dec. 3.
Mitchell, William J. Jr., 54, of 100 Cottage St., Auburn, third-degree patronizing prostitution, Dec. 4.
Decare, David L., 50, of 411 Oak St.; Fulton, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Dec. 5.
Dulin, Jessie L., 24, of 281 Duer St., Oswego, arrest warrant, Dec. 5.
Martin, Anthony James, 23, of 213 Liberty St., Oswego, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failed to stop at stop sign, Dec. 5.
Ritter, Carl F. II, 33, of 219 N. Sixth St., Fulton, criminal mischief, third-degree grand larceny, Dec. 6.
State police:
Tyler J. Maitland, 26, of Richland, fourth-degree grand larceny, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Dec. 4.
Gregory A. Emeterio, 40, of Volney, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, use of other vehicle without an interlock device, DWI, Dec. 4, appearance ticket.
David F. Hurry, 43, of Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Dec. 6, appearance ticket.
Kathryn E. Smith, 33, of Hannibal, third-degree grand larceny, third-degree falsely reporting an incident, Dec. 8, held. This incident is pending investigation.
According to State Police, investigators interviewed Kathryn Smith, the store manager of the Family Dollar store on State Route 13 in Williamstown, on Dec. 7 at 10:24 p.m. for a reported robbery in progress. Smith allegedly reported that while she was getting into her vehicle, an unknown male had displayed a knife and demanded cash. She allegedly reported the male took the $3,000 in cash and ran off behind the building.
During the course of the investigation, troopers located the reported stolen cash allegedly secreted in Smith’s vehicle. Smith was subsequently arrested, arraigned in Williamstown Town Court and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility without bail.
Jonathan M. Laflamme, 23, of Central Square, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Dec. 7, appearance ticket.
Michael J. Norton, 26, of Sandy Creek, criminal purchase of a disposal weapon, Dec. 8, held.
Zachary W. Coe, 25, of Oswego, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Dec. 9, appearance ticket.
Jamell B. Morgan, 32, of E. Syracuse, third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Dec. 9, appearance ticket.
