Fulton Police Department:
Alexander Beeles, 27, of 501 Seneca St., Fulton, bench warrant, Nov. 16.
Donald Hamilton Jr., 33, of 404 Erie St., Fulton, criminal summons, Nov. 17.
State Police:
James A. Vanmeter, 59, of Central Square, DWI, 1st offense, Nov. 18, appearance ticket.
Joshua M. Davis, 27, of Fulton, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal impersonation, Nov. 18, appearance ticket.
Jerry R. Wheeler, 31, of Sandy Creek, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, first degree possession of a forged instrument, Nov. 20, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Cheyenne K. Hayes, 23, of Central Square, prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage, first-degree unlawful dealing with a child, Nov. 21, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Shirley A. Randall, 32, of Parish, prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage, first-degree unlawful dealing with a child, Nov. 22, bail bond. This incident is pending investigation.
Kevin P. Wells, 47, of Hannibal, second-degree aggravated harassment, Nov. 22, released on own recognizance.
Russell E. Love, 56, of Mexico, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Nov. 23, appearance ticket.
Robert D. Gioia, 31, of Fulton, petit larceny, Nov. 24, appearance ticket.
Louis J. Pendall, 20, of Phoenix, DWI, 1st offense, Nov. 24, appearance ticket.
