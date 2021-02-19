Oswego City Police Department:
Alexander P. Azzarelli, 24, bench warrant, Feb. 2, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility.
Cori Michael Buske, 20, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Feb. 3, appearance ticket, return court date Feb. 11, Oswego City Court.
Audra G. Clark, 24, first offense DWI, aggravated DWI, Feb. 6, held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court.
Scott L. Evans, 37, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 1, appearance ticket, return court date Feb. 11.
Michael D. Fitzgibbons, 34, second-degree criminal contempt, violating an active order of protection, Feb. 4, appearance ticket, scheduled to appear in Oswego City Court on Feb. 11.
Jaymes Garrison, 20, bench warrant, Feb. 4, held at the Oswego County Correctional Facility.
Bobbi L. Kennedy, 30, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 5, appearance ticket, return court date Feb. 11, Oswego City Court.
Michael B. Maha Lick, 31, six counts endangering the welfare of a child, criminal trespass, third-degree assault, Feb. 3, turned over to the Oswego County Correctional Facility for CAP Court arraignment.
Thomas J. Millar, 41, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, Feb. 5.
Beth L. Nolan, 34, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, Feb. 2, appearance ticket, return court date Feb. 11, Oswego City Court.
Travis R. Ransear, 27, bench warrant, Feb. 1.
Szakary E. Somers, 20, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, Feb. 6, appearance ticket, due back in Oswego City Court on Feb. 25.
Rickie Spicer, 38, first offense DWI, Feb. 6, transported to Oswego Police Dept., released on numerous traffic tickets.
Fulton Police Department:
Timothy J. Brien, 30, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, bench warrant, Feb. 1.
Lori A. Whyte, 43, of 207 Beech St., Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, Feb. 1.
Taylor M. Murphy, 29, of 154 W. Seventh St., Oswego, second-degree harassment, Feb. 1.
Nicholas R. Senke, 24, of 366 Park Ave., Fulton, aggravated harassment, Feb. 1.
Sean Francis Hazen, 33, of 45 County Route 22, Parish, no/insufficient tail lamps, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 2.
Nathan Douglas Dean, 27, of 9 W. Sixth St. N., Fulton, second-degree criminal trespass, second degree harassment, bench warrant, Feb. 2.
Samantha M. Ouderkirk, 29, of 603 Ontario St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, Feb. 2.
Tristan Eugene Zody, 22, of 2097 County Route 13, Altmar, petit larceny, Feb. 2.
Travis J. Catherman, 23, of 315 Rochester St., Fulton, bench warrant, Feb. 2.
David M. Hartpence, 27, of 30 S. Third St., Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, third degree criminal possession of a weapon, Feb. 2.
Richard G. Mills Jr., 40, of 1467 County Route 8, Granby, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree harassment, bench warrant, Feb. 3.
Duane R. Burden, 45, of 10 Wells St., Fulton, fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 4.
Lyle Thomas Crissy Sr., 37, of 214 S. Third St., endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment, Feb. 4.
Joseph R. Converse, 21, of 105 Bradley St., Liverpool, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 4.
Jeremy E. Hector, 41, of 24 Carter Rd., Hannibal, bench warrant, Feb. 5.
Mark J. Dumont Jr., 39, of 212 W. Third St. S., Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, Feb. 5.
Elizabeth M. Dumont, 36, of 212 W. Third St. S., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, Feb. 5.
Adam Michael Bell, 29, of 24 W. 11th St., Granby, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Feb. 7.
State police:
Bailey R. Schiltz, 26, of Syracuse, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, Feb. 4, appearance ticket.
Malcome L. Baker, 26, of Syracuse, petit larceny, Feb. 4, appearance ticket.
Helena A. Bateman, 40, of Cleveland, criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child, Feb. 5, appearance ticket.
Mark K. Mattox, 44, of West Monroe, resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a child, Feb. 5, held.
Mathew R. Abbott, 39, of Hannibal, second-degree criminal trespass, criminal mischief, Feb. 5, appearance ticket.
Clinton S. Smith, 40, of Richland, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Feb. 6, appearance ticket.
Michael E. Kranz, 32, of Pulaski, two counts second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, Feb. 6, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Ryan E. Becker, 39, of Fulton, first offense DWI, Feb. 7, held.
Sean P. Leddy, 28, of Parish, second-degree strangulation, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, Feb. 8, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
David W. Parks, 22, of Williamstown, criminal mischief, Feb. 7, appearance ticket.
Kenneth W. Mcguinness, 41, of Central Square, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, registration suspended, Feb. 8, appearance ticket.
John J. Waterman, 42, of Phoenix, second-degree menacing, Feb. 8.
Chyenne L. Youngs, 42, of West Monroe, petit larceny, Feb. 9, appearance ticket.
Lisa T. Ashby, 42, of Phoenix, third-degree grand larceny, Feb. 9.
Jason C. Herzog, 38, of Central Square, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Feb. 10, appearance ticket.
Joseph G. Cavanaugh, 19, of Liverpool, possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, Feb. 10, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Jamell B. Morgan, 32, of East Syracuse, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Feb. 10, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Justin A. Cummings, 32, of Mexico, DWAI, drugs - prior conviction within 10 years, Feb. 10, held.
John F. Danquer, 39, of Oswego, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree auto stripping, Feb. 10. This incident is pending investigation.
