Fulton Police Department:
Steven S. Kendrick, 36, of 401 Hannibal St., Fulton, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, bench warrant, Feb. 8.
Travis Edward Rice, 33, of 410 E. Broadway, Fulton, second-degree harassment, Feb. 9.
Alisha M. Obey, 34, of 808 Emery St., Fulton, bench warrant, Feb. 9.
Daniel Scott Chrisman Jr., 32, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, Feb. 9.
Alysha Ann Mannino, 32, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, Feb. 9.
Brandon R. Ouderkirk, 35, of 6 Samuel Way, Oswego, bench warrant, Feb. 9.
Darren Matthew Love, 25, of 167 W. First St. N., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, reckless driving, Feb. 10.
John Danquer, 40, homeless, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree auto stripping, Feb. 10.
Brian M. Richards, 38, of 375 Lakeshore Rd., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 10.
Jessica M. Faxon, 35, of 617 Ontario St., Fulton, petit larceny, Feb. 10.
Jason M. Demott, 36, homeless, third-degree burglary, petit larceny, arrest warrant, Feb. 11.
Lorraine Carol Hershey, 59, of 30 Montgomery St., Hamilton, third-degree grand larceny, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, first-degree scheme to defraud, first-degree identity theft, third-degree unlawful possession of a personal ID, Feb. 12.
Matthew P. Kenyon, 37, of 250 Craw Rd., Palermo, inadequate muffler, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 12.
Nicholas R. Senke, 24, of 366 Park Ave., Fulton, second-degree aggravated harassment, Feb. 14.
Sammara D. Stowell, 27, of 2223 County Route 6, Volney, bench warrant, resisting arrest, Feb. 14.
Shauntavius T. Venson, 24, of 89 W. Bridge St., Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Feb. 14.
Taylor M. Murphy, 29, of 154 W. Seventh St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, Feb. 14.
State police:
Chad M. Combs, 49, of Cookeville, Tenn., resisting arrest, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 11, appearance ticket.
Stephen L. Powell, 54, of West Monroe, aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, aggravated DWI, Feb. 11, appearance ticket.
David E. Marshall, 62, of Cazenovia, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first offense DWI, Feb. 12, appearance ticket.
Alexis D. Traub, 29, of Central Square, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 11, appearance ticket.
Mary A. Bologansky, 70, of Hannibal, first offense DWI, Feb. 11, appearance ticket.
Andrew M. Rivers, 31, of Central Square, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, first offense DWI, Feb. 12, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Timothy D. Casey, 24, of Volney, making a punishable false written statement, third-degree falsely reporting an incident, Feb. 12, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Nicole M. Holland, 26, of Cato, petit larceny, Feb. 12, appearance ticket.
Trevor Fleming, 32, of Palermo, petit larceny, Feb. 12, appearance ticket.
Charles J. Morgan Jr., 27, of Syracuse, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 12, appearance ticket.
George C. Gunn, 23, of Liverpool, second-degree aggravated harassment, Feb. 13, appearance ticket.
Maria A. Spagnola, 56, of Fulton, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Feb. 13, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
David G. Conroy, 53, of West Monroe, second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, reckless driving, Feb. 14, appearance ticket.
Eric J. Demott, 40, of Hannibal, second-degree criminal trespass, Feb. 14, appearance ticket.
Richard J. Bentley, 30, of Pennellville, second-degree criminal trespass, Feb. 14, appearance ticket.
Matthew J. Lacomb, 28, of Parish, aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 15, appearance ticket.
Jared M. Brenon, 27, of Pamelia, petit larceny, Feb. 15, appearance ticket.
James Motyka, 37, of Sterling, first offense DWI, aggravated DWI, Feb. 15, appearance ticket.
Mark L. Hendrickson, 54, of Constantia, first offense DWI, Feb. 17, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Justin M. Knapp, 34, of Scriba, false written statement, Feb. 17, appearance ticket.
