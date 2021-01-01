Oswego City Police Department:
Charlotte R. Ashby, 32, petit larceny, trespassing, Dec. 18, held for arraignment.
Joseph M. Barbera, 30, bench warrant, Dec. 19, held pending arraignment, Dec. 20.
Francis III Britton, 35, second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, Dec. 14, appearance ticket, due to appear in the Oswego City Court, Jan. 7.
Anthony S. Brooks, 30, bench warrant, Dec. 17, held pending arraignment.
Matthew L. Burnett, 38, bench warrant, Dec. 20, transported to Oswego County Correctional Facility, held pending arraignment.
Nicole L. Cronon, 43, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, DWAI, unsafe turn/fail to signal, Dec. 14.
Thomas D. Demott, arrest warrant, Dec. 14.
Scott L. Evans, 36, possession of a hypodermic instrument, second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, Dec. 14.
Namel Keeth James, 43, bench warrant, Dec. 17, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility, held pending arraignment.
Aaron P. Knechtel, 33, petit larceny, Dec. 18, appearance ticket.
Richard T. Labarge, 33, first-degree rape, third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree criminal obstruction of breathing, Dec. 18.
Shaun M. Latimer, 31, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, possession of a hypodermic instrument, unlawfully growing cannabis, Dec. 16.
Britany J. Murphy, 24, endangering the welfare of a child, Dec. 16, held pending arraignment in Oswego City Court.
Joseph A. Skillen, 45, bench warrant, second-degree criminal contempt, Dec. 16.
Richard I. Ubanwa, 24, first-degree rape, third-degree rape, endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree unlawful dealing with a child, Dec. 18.
Aaron L. Vanvorst, 30, bench warrant, Dec. 15, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility, awaiting arraignment.
Christion Julio Velazquez, 19, third-degree criminal trespassing, third degree arson, Dec. 16, held pending arraignment that evening.
Fulton Police Department:
Daniel J. Holland, 24, of 200 Hannibal St.; Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, Dec. 14.
Nicole E. Holland, 30, of 200 Hannibal St.; Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, Dec. 14.
Anthony M. Smith, 31, homeless, bench warrant, Dec. 15.
Anthony S. Brooks, 30, of 121 W. First St. S. Fulton, bench warrant, Dec. 17.
Jason M. Demott, 36, homeless, third-degree burglary, petit larceny, Dec. 18.
Jennifer L. Grant, 32, homeless, second-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest, Dec. 20.
State police:
Michael R. Spooner, 36, of Pennellville, aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI-previous conviction in 10 years, aggravated DWI, Dec. 18, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Michael T. Bratchie, 39, of Oswego, second-degree identity theft, Dec. 19, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Douglas R. Halsey, 34, of West Monroe, second-degree menacing, Dec. 19, held.
Michael T. Bratchie, 39, Oswego, second-degree burglary, Dec. 19, bail bond. This incident is pending with evidence.
Brendan M. Salucci, 22, of Baldwinsville, DWI- 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Dec. 16, appearance ticket.
James E. Stanford, 36, of N. Syracuse, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operation, DWAI, Dec. 20, appearance ticket.
Sean M. Oneill, 26, of Mexico, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Dec. 20, appearance ticket.
Genny M. Smith, 36, of Oswego, petit larceny, Dec. 21, appearance ticket.
Debra A. Macdougal, 62, West Monroe, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Dec. 21, released to third party.
Daniel V. Lamanna, 37, N. Syracuse, second-degree burglary, criminal mischief, Dec. 22, held.
