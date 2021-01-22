State police:
Zechariah Karboski, 31, of Mexico, criminal mischief, first-degree criminal contempt, Jan. 6, held.
Coleman C. Smith, 27, of Fulton, third-degree criminal possession of marijuana, Jan. 6, appearance ticket.
Joseph M. Grenga, 38, of Baldwinsville, DWI - 1st offense, Jan. 7, appearance ticket.
Duane P. Clark, 62, of Lacona, first offense DWI, Jan. 8, appearance ticket.
Marc A. Williams, 55, of Brewerton, second-degree criminal contempt, Jan. 8, held.
William A. Anderson, 36, of Cleveland, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 9, appearance ticket.
Kyle J. Laclair, 26, of West Monroe, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 9, appearance ticket.
Melody V. Susco, 37, of Liverpool, first offense DWI, Jan. 9, appearance ticket.
Tayna Brown, 39, of Hannibal, third-degree criminal mischief, Jan. 9, appearance ticket.
Andrew R. Stienburg, 25, of Hannibal, first-degree criminal contempt, Jan. 9. This incident is pending investigation.
Elijah D. Hull, 41, of Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, Jan. 9, held.
Scott L. Evans, 36, of Clay, second-degree menacing, Jan. 10, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Devin D. Walker, 23, of West Monroe, first offense DWI, Jan. 10, appearance ticket.
Hailie J. Ziparo, 24, of Central Square, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, use of another vehicle without an interlock device, Jan. 10, appearance ticket.
Scott L. Evans, 36, of Liverpool, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 10, appearance ticket.
Dylan J. Warren, 23, of Mexico, two-counts of endangering the welfare of a child, first offense DWI, first offense aggravated DWI: with child, five counts of first degree unlawfully dealing with a child, Jan. 10, appearance ticket.
Louis B. Arellano-Arnold, 28, of Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, Jan. 11, released on own recognizance.
Joseph R. Boyden, 37, of Fulton, fourth-degree grand larceny, Jan. 13, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Vincent J. Walcutt, 28, of Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, aggravated DWI, Jan. 13, held.
Joseph R. Boyden, 37, of Fulton, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, Jan. 13, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Jennifer S. Kaufman, 35, of Brewerton, first offense DWI, Jan. 13, appearance ticket.
Ernest L. Mears, 47, of Fulton, first-degree rape: forcible compulsion, Jan. 13, held.
