Oswego City Police Office:
Tyrone Hill Jr., 29, of 110 Bartle Ave., Newark, first-offense DWI, refusal to take breath test, illegal signal, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, June 25, held for arraignment in Oswego City Court.
Alexander J. Hosein, 39, of 104 E. Ninth St., Oswego, arrest warrant, June 22, turned over to Oswego County Sheriff’s Office for further processing.
Jerrett Ryan Keys, 30, of P.O. Box 2021, Oswego, first-offense DWI, drinking alcohol in motor vehicle on highway, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, refusal to take breath test, June 22.
Aaron P. Knechtel, 34, homeless, second-degree criminal trespass, June 14, appearance ticket, due back in court, July 1.
Diane A. Kowaleski, 69, of 571 County Route 35, Palermo, petit larceny, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 15.
Ashley N. Lafave, 31, homeless, bench warrant, June 17, held pending arraignment on June 18.
Clifton J. Lamb, 35, of 198 W. Seventh St., Oswego, bench warrant, June 22, held pending arraignment in Oswego City Court.
John P. Levea, 34, of 477 S. Seventh St., Fulton, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, June 14. According to police, Levea was in possession of 34 wax envelopes of heroin with intent to sell it.
Roger T. Liddle, 52, of 40 E. 10th 1/2 St., Oswego, third-degree falsely reporting an incident, June 25, appearance ticket.
Taylor Ann Loughrey, 27, of 841 Rowlee Road, Volney, second-degree criminal trespass, petit larceny, June 14, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 1.
Luis R. Melendez III, 26, of 107 W. Oneida St., Oswego, bench warrant, June 20, processed and arraigned that day.
Paul Muscarella, 59, of 5353 State Route 104, Scriba, petit larceny, June 17, appearance ticket, city of Oswego Court, July 1.
Nicole Maree Osborne, 35, of 161 5th Ave., Oswego, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal contempt, June 21.
Andrew A. Peacock, 24, of 720 W. 1st St. S., Fulton, second-degree criminal trespass, June 14, appearance ticket, due back in court on July 1.
Kelli J. Phillips, 33, of 398 Mellon Road, Williamstown, bench warrant, June 28, held pending arraignment in Oswego City Court.
Joshua M. Salisbury, 34, of 180 E. 10th St., Oswego, bench warrant, June 22, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility where he was held awaiting arraignment.
Edward L. Schroeder III, 37, of 5350 State Route 104, Oswego, drinking alcohol in motor vehicle on highway, resisting arrest, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, no inspection, inadequate or no stop lamps, no license, refusal to take breath test, June 28.
Kristy A. Shortslef, 42, homeless, second-degree criminal contempt, June 14, arraigned in CAP Court.
Alisa Racheal Smith, 27, of 19 W. First St. N., Fulton, bench warrant, June 15, arraigned by New York State Police for additional charges.
Delbert J. Smith, 43, of 6 Samuel Way, Scriba, bench warrant, June 16, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
John P. Smith, 50, of 301 Erie St., Fulton, bench warrant, June 20, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility, held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court on June 21.
Martin D. Sova, 37, of 163 E. Third St., Oswego, bench warrant, June 25.
Nickolas D. Spendle, 29, of 815 Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, arrest warrant, June 24, held at the Oswego County CAP court pending arraignment on June 25.
Sunshine A. Stoutenger, 41, of 4021 County Route 22, Sandy Creek, arrest warrant, June 19, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP.
Tamarow A. Szlamczynski, 23, of 260 Park St., Fulton, petit larceny, third-degree burglary, bench warrant, June 23.
Vanessa H. Wahrendorf, 35, homeless, second-degree criminal trespass, first-degree criminal contempt, June 19, arraigned at the Oswego City Police Dept.
Mindy L. Wallace, 42, homeless, arrest warrant, bench warrant, June 24, held at the Oswego County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Tiffany L. Warren, 32, of 24 Ontario St., Oswego, arrest warrant, June 24, held pending arraignment in the City of Oswego Court.
Nicholas R. Whitney, 31, of 20 Airport Road, Granby, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, June 25.
Kevin M. Wing, 28, of 90 W. Mohawk St., Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, possession of a hypodermic instrument, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, June 17, remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility on a separate parole warrant.
Alexys M. Wolfersberger, 24, of 161 Fifth Ave., Oswego, bench warrant, June 18, processed and arraigned at the Oswego City Police Dept.
Nicolas L. Ardizzone, 23, of 92 Hamilton St., Oswego, bench warrant, July 1, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility, held pending arraignment in Oswego City Court on July 1.
Charlotte R. Ashby, 33, of 85 E. Fifth St., Oswego, petit larceny, June 30.
Matthew Mark Bailey, 34, of 395 Furniss Station Road, Oswego Town, second-degree harassment, third-degree criminal trespass, June 30.
Colin Mario Barry, 24, of 6 Carroll Pl., Rochester, endangering the welfare of a child, July 30.
James J. Castiglia, 36, of 8806 Murray Road, Red Creek, petit larceny, July 3, appearance ticket, due back in Oswego City Court on July 15.
Jennifer A. Cirello, 48, of 1012 Walnut St., Utica, bench warrant, June 29, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP court.
Noah A. Congdon, 19, of 155 W. Oneida St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, July 2, appearance ticket, due back in Oswego City Court on July 15.
William J. Donovan, 39, of 16 W. 11th St., Fulton, trespassing, July 3, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 15.
Matt Duher, 27, of 180 E. 10th St., Oswego, charged with violation of local ordinance 59-4: open container, June 30, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 15.
Jared Alan Durval, 23, of 263 W. Seventh St., Oswego, criminal mischief, aggravated family offense, second-degree criminal contempt, June 29.
Gregory D. Evans, 31, homeless, bench warrant, July 3, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Arnold M. Hager, 50, of 5 Yates Ave., Oswego, charged with violation of local ordinance 59-4: open container, June 30, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 15.
Arron L. Hardy, 35, homeless, charged with disorderly conduct and violation of local ordinance 59-4: open container, July 4, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 15.
Margaret J. Haynes, 50, of 2835 Cold Springs Road, Baldwinsville, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, false personation, July 5, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 15.
Michael R. Jones, 45, of 132 E. Fourth St., Oswego, fourth-degree criminal mischief, June 29, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 15.
Christopher L. Lockamy, 50, of 141 E. Second St., Oswego, charged with violation of local ordinance 59-4: open container, June 30, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 15.
Kenneth G. Mcclean, 52, of 141 E. Second St., Oswego, charged with violation of local ordinance 59-4: open container, June 30, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 15.
Crystal L. Moody, 32, homeless, fourth-degree criminal mischief, July 4.
Ramiro T. Moreno, 53, of 126 E. Ninth St., Oswego, arrest warrant, July 5, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Austin Nearbin, 22, of 96 Hamilton St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, July 4, appearance ticket, July 15.
Michael A. Peronne, 33, homeless, petit larceny, July 2, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 15.
Anthony D. Schaeffer, 33, of 456 W. First St., Oswego, bench warrant, July 4, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility, held pending arraignment.
Tracey Elizabeth Schaffer, 37, of 891 County Route 7, Hannibal, bench warrant, July 2, bench warrant, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility, held pending arraignment in Oswego City Court on July 3.
Fulton Police Department:
Amanda Lynn Bailey, 30, homeless, bench warrant, June 22.
Joseph M. Bartosek, 31, of 92 Hamilton St., Mexico Village, bench warrant, June 21.
Charles J. Clew, 32, of 15 Country Ln., Hannibal, failed to stop at stop sign, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, June 27.
Tia Ashley Cordwell, 28, of 149 E. Bridge St., Oswego, arrest warrant, June 25.
Ashley Marie Durgan, 23, of 159 W. First St. S., Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, bench warrant, June 25.
Tiffany M. Eklund, 44, of 301 Erie St., Fulton, arrest warrant, June 25.
Brett W. Ellis, 27, of 401 W. Fourth St. S., Fulton, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, improper plates, no insurance, unregistered vehicle, license plate violation: reg plate disp, June 26.
Kenneth C. Ferris, 50, homeless, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, June 24.
Patrick R. Hart, 34, of 2430 County Route 176, Volney, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, June 24.
David M. Hartpence, 27, of 30 S. Third St., Fulton, bench warrant, June 25.
Michael Ryan Hegman, 29, of 30 W. 11th St., Fulton, arrest warrant, disorderly conduct, June 25.
Steven S. Kendrick, 36, of 323 Rochester St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no inspection, no license, inadequate mirrors, June 24.
Taylor Ann Loughrey, 27, of 841 Rowlee Road, Volney, bench warrant, June 27.
Michael B. Mahalick, 32, of 1922 State Route 48, Granby, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, illegal signal:parked, June 26.
Vinh X. Nguyen, 33, of 139 Steuben St., Syracuse, first-offense DWI, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, speeding, June 22.
Jasmine Lynn Noel, 27, of 828 Holly Drive, Fulton, bench warrant, June 22.
Amber Michelle Pratt, 31, homeless, petit larceny, June 22.
Danielle D. Reynolds, 31, of 420 Seneca St., Fulton, arrest warrant, June 25.
Katana D. Russell, 20, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, owning/harboring an unlicensed dog, June 27.
Corey P. Scoville, 25, of 186 Rathburn Road, Granby, bench warrant, June 21.
Dominic M. Smith, 25, of 105 Village Drive, Syracuse, bench warrant, June 22.
George P. Stevens, 32, homeless, bench warrant, June 22.
Steven P. Stoutenger, 23, of 74 W. First St. S., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal contempt, June 22.
Jamie L. Tussey, 33, of 210 W. 1st St. S., Fulton, prostitution, June 24.
Lori A. Whyte, 44, of 157 N. 5th St., Fulton, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, June 23.
State police:
Stephanie A. Ostrander, 41, of Mexico, fourth-degree grand larceny, July 1, appearance ticket.
Sean M. Oneill, 27, of Mexico, possessing a sexual performance by a child, July 1, appearance ticket.
Lorraine D. Libretti, 56, of Parish, first-offense DWI, aggravated DWI, July 1, appearance ticket.
Thomas J. Pocyntyluk, 23, of Constantia, first-offense DWI, July 2, appearance ticket.
Nicole M. Iadanza, 31, of Fulton, petit larceny, July 1, appearance ticket.
Joseph A. White, 55, of Fulton, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, July 2, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Mason W. Shaw, 19, of Albion, criminal obstruction of breathing, July 3, held.
Ashley A. Bernier, 32, of Constantia, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, July 3, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Haley J. Peabody, 28, of West Monroe, first-offense DWI, July 3, appearance ticket.
Nathan J. Cavelino, 19, of Central Square, second-degree aggravated harassment, July 5, held.
William J. Donovan, 39, of Granby, fourth-degree criminal mischief, July 5, appearance ticket.
Jessica M. Brown, 38, of Pulaski, criminal mischief, July 5, appearance ticket.
Robert M. Magee, 36, of Central Square, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, DWI - 2nd offense, July 6, held.
