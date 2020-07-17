Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Alexis A. Elmer, 23, of 401 W. Broadway, Fulton, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (hallucinogenic substance); and criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (hallucinogenic with intent to sell), both B felonies, July 2, arraigned in CAP Court, scheduled to appear in town of Volney Court on July 23.
Jennifer L. Skutt, 33, of 6 Chapman Rd., Mexico, arrested on a felony probation warrant, July 3, held to await arraignment July 6.
Clifford L. Thurston, 36, of 20 W. 11th St., Fulton, arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant out of the state of Pennsylvania, July 4, arraigned in CAP Court and scheduled to appear in Oswego County Court on July 6.
Gregory W. Williams, 43, of 235 E. Division St., Watertown, arrested on a probation warrant, July 6, turned over to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for further processing.
Kyle G. Hanna, 33, of 1003 Harrison St., Watertown, arrested on a bench warrant, July 6, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Oswego City Police Department:
Bryan J. Orlosky, 32, of 608 East Broadway, Fulton, criminal contempt, 2nd degree, June 30, released on his own recognizance with a return court date of July 21 in Oswego City Court.
Brandon E. Lane, 29, of 263 Syracuse Ave., Oswego, reckless endangerment, 1st degree; driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street; leaving the scene of an accident; failure to stop at a stop sign; and reckless driving, June 30, arraigned in the Oswego County CAP Court.
Luis R. Melendez, 25, of 107 W. Oneida St., Oswego, rape, 3rd degree, July 3, brought to Oswego County Correctional Facility for CAP court arraignment later that morning.
Douglas P. Hagenbuch Jr., 37, of 2284 County Route 37, Mallory, unlawful possession of marijuana, 2nd degree, July 3, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 13.
Anthony P. Azzarelli Jr., 48, of 2233 County Route 7, Oswego, obstruction of governmental administration, 2nd degree; and tampering with physical evidence, July 5, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 23.
Daniel P. Ardizzone, 34, of Oswego, aggravated unlicensed operation, 3rd degree; inadequate muffler; and unlicensed operator, July 5, released on traffic citations, scheduled to appear in Oswego City Court, Aug. 13.
Angela M. Vanburen, 34, of 427 Silk Rd., Oswego, criminal possession of marijuana, 2nd degree, July 6, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 13.
Morgan B. Sheley, 27, of 329 Maple St., Oswego, criminal possession of marijuana, 2nd degree, July 5, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 13.
Fulton Police Department:
Michael J. Sanderson, 32, of 257 Furman St., Syracuse, was arrested on an active arrest warrant pertaining to previous charges of robbery, 2nd degree; criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd degree; and menacing, 2nd degree, June 29.
Ashley M. Durgan, 22, homeless, petit larceny, June 30. According to police, Durgan stole a Dr. Pepper soda, valued at $2.19, from Fastrac at 260 S. Second St., Fulton on June 18.
William M. Player III, 20, homeless, arrested pursuant to an arrest warrant for allegedly having violated the terms of his probation, July 1.
Alicia M. Oatman, 29, of 64 N. Fourth St., Fulton, arrested on a felony bench warrant issued for an alleged violation of her pretrial release, July 2.
Richard L. Dennison Sr., 58, of 156 W. Fourth St. South, Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing; endangering the welfare of a child; and criminal mischief, 4th degree, July 2.
Cody A. Thomas, 20, of 262 W. Fourth St. South, Fulton, disorderly conduct, July 3.
Brittany K. Euson, 26, of 706 Court St., Syracuse, was arrested on an arrest warrant through State Police Fulton issued on June 4 for rape, 2nd degree, July 3.
David William Wardhaugh Jr., 33, of 508 S. First St., Fulton, assault, 3rd degree, July 1.
Dylan T. Cooper, 24, homeless, harassment, 2nd degree, July 4.
Jessica A. Boswell, 29, of 509 Division St., Fulton, harassment, 2nd degree, July 4.
Jean-Luc E. Rogers, 29, of 158 S. Sixth St., Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing; unlawful imprisonment, 2nd degree; and harassment, 2nd degree, July 5.
State police:
Jessica S. Herrmann, 33, of Baldwinsville, DWI - 1st offense, July 3, appearance ticket.
Trey A. Grenga, 21, of Central Square, two counts of criminal mischief, July 3, held.
David C. King, 35, of Fulton, act in manner injurious to a child under 17, July 3, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
John P. Grimes, 59, of Brewerton, DWI - 1st offense, July 6, appearance ticket.
Cedric M. Felton, 27, of Watertown, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree, July 7, appearance ticket.
Craig D. Youmans, 51, of Central Square, petit larceny, July 7, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Jeremy E. Hector, 40, of Hannibal, robbery, 1st degree, July 7, cash bail. This incident is pending investigation.
Corey S. Cardinali, 23, of Hannibal, robbery, 1st degree, July 7, cash bail. This incident is pending investigation.
Brian M. Sandler, 46, of Hannibal, robbery, 1st degree, July 7, cash bail. This incident is pending investigation.
Amanda K. Orman, 39, of Pennellville, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree, July 7, appearance ticket.
Brandon S. Bornemann, 19, of West Monroe, sexual misconduct; endangering the welfare of a child, July 8, appearance ticket.
India L. Parkhurst, 23, of Oswego, July 8, acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Mandel E. Hart, 49, of Mexico, criminal possession of a weapon, 4th degree, July 9, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Aaron W. Johnson, 31, of Richland, criminal contempt, 2nd degree, July 9, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Timothy K. Ogden, 62, of Syracuse, issuing a bad check, July 9, appearance ticket.
James W. Abbatiello, 47, of Phoenix, criminal contempt, 2nd degree, July 9.
