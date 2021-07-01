Oswego County Sheriff’s Office:
Mark E. Hart, 32, of 3870 Route 69, Mexico, bench warrant, June 14, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Bradley L. Jones, 30, of 664 County Route 85, Granby, second-degree criminal contempt, June 13, scheduled to answer to the charge, town of Scriba Court, July 13.
Clifton E. Lamb, 60, of 1181 County Route 3, Hannibal, petit larceny, June 11, scheduled to appear, town of Hannibal Court, July 13.
Paul J. Willcox, 31, of 1913 Mexico St., Albion, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, equipment violation: exhaust system, improper plates, unregistered vehicle, no inspection, no insurance, June 11, scheduled to appear, town of Albion Court, June 21.
Marcus M. Miller, 38, of Oswego, second-degree attempted murder, June 22, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
According to police, after further investigation, Miller was charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing someone five times in the body and two times in the neck during the late hours of June 11 or early hours of June 12 in the town of Oswego.
Miller was previously arrested for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and was bonded out of the Oswego County Correctional Facility on June 18.
This incident is still under investigation and anyone who has information is encouraged to call the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at 315-349-3411.
State police:
Donald D. Butler, 56, of Fulton, first-offense DWI, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, June 17, held.
Brian K. Wing, 30, of Altmar, criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, June 18, held.
Tyler J. Maitland, 27, of Richland, second-degree bail jumping, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, June 18, held.
Hunter D. Frank, 22, of Fulton, first-offense DWI, June 20, appearance ticket.
Michael M. Hamilton, 29, of Amboy, endangering the welfare of a child, June 20, appearance ticket.
Tyler J. Dhuy, 24, of Syracuse, first-offense DWI, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, June 21, appearance ticket.
John B. Reed, 32, of Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree grand larceny, June 22, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
