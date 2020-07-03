Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Gregory M. Pasiak, 30, of 827 Middle Rd., Oswego, criminal possession of stolen property, 4th degree, June 19, scheduled to appear in CAP Court, July.
James M. Nash, 45, of 272 Mill St., Hannibal, two counts of unlawful surveillance, June 19, scheduled to appear in CAP Court, July 15. Police allege Nash was videotaping a victim while in the bathroom without consent.
Kristin R. Johnson, 36, of 607 Little Canada Rd., Central Square, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree, June 19, scheduled to appear in CAP Court, Aug. 19.
Rachel M. Amaral, 36, of 2064 County Route 11, Parish, criminal trespass, 2nd degree; and criminal mischief, 4th degree, June 21, is scheduled to appear in CAP Court, July 15.
Aaron Vanvorst, 30, of 30 W. 11 th St., Fulton, was arrested June 18 and charged with grand larceny, 4th degree; criminal mischief, 4th degree; unauthorized use of a vehicle, 3rd degree; and two counts of petit larceny.
According to Oswego County Sheriffs, Vanvorst stole and damaged a trailer and snowmobile on May 3 in the town of Palermo resulting in the grand larceny and criminal mischief charges. Both items were recovered.
Also, according to police, Vanvorst stole a trailer and go-kart that same day resulting in the charge of two counts of petit larceny.
Vanvorst racked up two further charges May 3, arrested for two counts of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree, and one count of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, that being a rented U-Haul which police allege Vanvorst was using to commit unnamed crimes.
Less than one month later, on June 1, Vanvorst was arrested and charged with two counts of petit larceny, one count stemming from an alleged April 4 incident in the town of Scriba alleging Vanvorst stole a camper, while the other count stems from an alleged May 12 incident, also in the town of Scriba, alleging he stole a trailer. Both the camper and trailer were recovered.
Police also allege Vanvorst took a U-Haul vehicle from a business without permission on June 1 resulting in the unauthorized use of a vehicle, 3rd degree charge.
Earlier this year, Vanvorst was arrested and charged with petit larceny in a wooded area in the town of Scriba following an alleged attempt to avoid police on Feb. 28. The petit larceny charge stemmed from a Feb. 14 incident alleging Vanvorst stole from a store in the town of Scriba.
Vanvorst was released on an appearance ticket in each of the aforementioned incidences in accordance with New York bail reform law.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Fulton Police Department, the Oswego City Police Department, and the State Police in its investigations.
Oswego City Police Department:
Kathleen S. Farnsworth, 58, of 389 Stock Rd., Hannibal, falsely reporting an incident, 3rd degree, June 15, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 30.
Adam Bishop, 42, homeless, robbery, 1st degree; assault, 1st degree, June 15.
Larry Rodwell, 55, of 146 English Rd., Rochester, DWI, June 15, transferred to Oswego County Correctional Facility awaiting to be arraigned June 16.
Vincent R. Esposito, 57, of 29 Meridan Ave., Oswego, aggravated unlicensed operation, 2nd degree; operating a motor vehicle with no license; and leaving the scene of a property damage motor vehicle accident, June 15, released on scene with three UTT’s, return court date, July 30.
Joshua M. Bogart, 27, of 420 W. Fifth St., Oswego, assault, 3rd degree, June 15, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 30.
Dustin Combs, 35, of 84168 Bramble Bush Circle, Liverpool, arrest warrant, June 16, held for arraignment on June 17.
Joseph D. Lacey, 34, homeless, petit larceny, June 16, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 30.
Margaret S. Mothersell, 27, of 49 Beech Rd., Altmar, criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument; aggravated unlicensed operation, 3rd degree; unlicensed operator; failure to signal; and failure to signal within 100 feet, June 17, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 30.
Jeremy J. Reynolds, 32, of 1805 County Route 6, Fulton, criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, June 17, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 30.
Connor J. Greene, 26, of 200 W. First St., Oswego, disorderly conduct; appearance in public under the influence of narcotics, June 18, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 30.
Donovan Fortney, 28, of 412 19th Ave., Blossvale, NY, petit larceny, June 19, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 30.
Thomas T. Allen, 22, of 7245 State Route 104, Oswego, criminal mischief, 3rd degree; and harassment, 2nd degree, June 19, held in Oswego County CAP Court for arraignment on June 19.
Michael J. Hemingway, 34, of 93 W. Utica St., Oswego, criminal contempt, 2nd degree, June 20, held awaiting arraignment on June 20.
Jon E. Sparacino, 51, of 58 Liberty St., Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, June 20, held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on June 21.
Robert S. Hall II, 27, of 117 Evans Rd., Pennellville, bench warrant, June 21, held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on June 21.
Fulton Police Department:
Jason M. Demott, 35, homeless, petit larceny; trespassing, June 15. Police allege Demott stole two packages of Hanes 6-count tube socks worth $14 from Dollar General at 126 Cayuga St. on March 19, resulting in the petit larceny charge and remained on private property on March 30 without permission from the owner, resulting in the charge of trespassing.
Derek B. Ingersoll, 38, of 212 S. Third St., Fulton, criminal contempt, 1st degree; harassment 2nd degree, June 17; and criminal contempt, 2nd degree and aggravated family offense, June 20.
Olive R. Stoutenger, 45, of 4450 Verplank Rd., Fulton, failure to keep right; visibility distorted by fractured glass; unlicensed operator; DWI, June 17. According to police, Stoutenger provided a breath sample which returned a blood alcohol content of 0.08%.
Amanda Bailey, 29, of 104 Union St., Fulton, menacing, 2nd degree; criminal possession of a weapon, 4th degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; criminal mischief, 4th degree, June 18.
Clinton E. Rowe Jr., 34, homeless, petit larceny, June 19. Police allege Rowe Jr. stole four Blue Bunny Cookies ‘n Cream Sundaes and six Slush Puppy ice creams worth $18.76.
Corina M. Walden, 22, of 524 W. First St. South, Fulton, disorderly conduct, June 20.
William M. Player III, 20, of 147 Spath Rd., Mexico, criminal mischief, 3rd degree, June 21.
State police:
Jamie J. Morey, 54, of West Monroe, DWI - 1st offense, June 20, appearance ticket.
Heather M. Barrett, 28, of Richland, criminal possession of stolen property, 5th degree, June 22,,appearance ticket. This incident is pending.
Terrie L. Weigand, 41, of Hastings, menacing, 2nd degree; reckless endangerment, 2nd degree; criminal mischief; criminal contempt, 2nd degree, June 22, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Christopher C. Allen, 53, of Fulton, DWI - 1st offense; aggravated unlicensed operation, June 23, appearance ticket.
Heather M. Barrett, 28, of Richland, criminal possession of stolen property, 5th degree, June 22, appearance ticket. This incident is pending.
Eric C. Staring, 31, of Richland, burglary, 2nd degree; petit larceny, June 23, held.
Derrick R. Smith, 39, of Pulaski, criminal possession of stolen property, 5th degree, June 23, appearance ticket.
Shawna L. Adrian, 35, of Pulaski, DWI - 1st offense, June 23, appearance ticket.
Brandon S. Lawrence, 27, of Watertown, endangering welfare of child, June 23, appearance ticket. This incident is pending.
Crystal L. Cottrell, 36, of Camden, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree, June 23, appearance ticket.
Edwin J. Northup, 23, of Clay, DWI - 1st offense, June 24, appearance ticket.
Paul T. Basile, 24, of Liverpool, reckless endangerment, 1st degree, June 18.
Toby J. McKeen, 21, of Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, June 25, appearance ticket.
Daniel P. Springer, 30, of Fulton, unlawful publication of an intimate image, June 25, appearance ticket. This incident is pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.