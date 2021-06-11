Oswego County Sheriff’s Office:
Amber L. Johnson, 38, of 5 Buffalo Hill Road, Lafayette, arrest warrant, May 25, held at CAP Court awaiting arraignment.
Solomon A. Salisbury, 75, of 1996 County Route 4, Fulton, bench warrant, May 21, held at the Oswego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.
Danielle Vanvorst, 33, of 96 Hamilton St., Oswego, arrest warrant, May 21, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Oswego City Police Department:
Amy L. Miller, 56, of 116 W. Third St., Oswego, second-degree menacing, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, May 21.
Scott Allen Milliman, 50, of 416 Rochester St., bench warrant, May 11, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility, held pending arraignment.
Johnathan J. Moore, 29, of 87 E. Seneca St., Oswego, bench warrant, May 11, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility, held pending arraignment.
Susan Motyka, 68, of 92 Hamilton St., Oswego, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, May 6.
Richard G. Nelson, 33, of 3273 U.S. Route 11, La Siesta Hotel, Mexico, bench warrant, May 14, held pending his arraignment in Oswego City Court.
Jasmine Lynn Noel, 27, of 828 Holly Drive, Fulton, arrest warrant, May 4.
Nicole Maree Osborne, 35, of 161 Fifth Ave., Oswego, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, May 21, held pending arraignment at a later date and time.
Drew Michael Pelkey, 29, of 119 Creamery Road, Scriba, bench warrant, May 13, held at Oswego Police Dept. awaiting arraignment.
Michael A. Peronne, 33, homeless, arrest warrant, May 22, held at the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment on May 23.
William L. Pfrang, 39, homeless, bench warrant, May 17, held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court.
Mark David Pittsley, 48, of 2580 County Route 45, Volney, arrest warrant, May 14, held for CAP Court arraignment.
Amber Michelle Pratt, 31, of 9 Halstead Drive, Fulton, bench warrant, May 21, held pending arraignment.
Charles F. Raff, 24, of 55 Guile Road, Fulton, bench warrant, May 11, arraigned on May 11.
Kera H. Reed, 32, of 318 Mullen Road, Volney, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, May 11, released on UTTs, return court date, May 27, Oswego City Court.
Marisa Rodriguez, 25, of 329 Maple St., Oswego, second-degree criminal trespass, May 16, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 27.
Michael J. Rosario, 26, of 192 E. Second St., Oswego, bench warrant, May 15, processed and arraigned.
Tracey Elizabeth Schaffer, 36, of 89 County Route 7, Hannibal, bench warrant, May 5, held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court.
Anthony M. Schmitt, 32, of 102 Leitch St., Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, May 20; aggravated family offense, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, May 23, held for arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Edward H. Scruton, 28, of 1730 Rathburn Road, Oswego Town, arrest warrant, May 5, turned over to State Police for further processing.
John P. Smith, 50, of 301 Erie St., Fulton, bench warrant, May 5, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego City Court.
Martin D. Sova, 37, of 163 E. 3rd St., Oswego, arrest warrant, May 22, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending future arraignment.
Jordan James Spencer, 26, of 91 Hamilton St., Oswego, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, May 10, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment.
Travis M. Swett, 43, homeless, arrest warrant, May 5, held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court.
Courtney Lyn Taber, 30, of 65 E. Sixth St., Oswego, petit larceny, May 4, appearance ticket, return court date, Oswego City Court, May 20.
Jeremy W. Tassie, 31, of 180 W. Seneca St., Oswego, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, May 17.
Robert L. Updegrove, 32, homeless:
May 9
— Third-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest, May 9, appearance ticket, return court date, May 27, Oswego City Court. According to police, Updegrove allegedly unlawfully entered and remained inside of a building.
— Third-degree criminal tampering, May 9, appearance ticket, return court date, May 27, Oswego City Court.
— Third-degree criminal trespass, May 9, appearance ticket, return court date, May 20, Oswego City Court.
May 10
— Third-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest, May 10, appearance ticket, return court date, May 27, Oswego City Court.
— Third-degree criminal trespass, May 10, appearance ticket, return court date, May 27, Oswego City Court. According to police, Updegrove was arrested following a trespass complaint at Oswego Hospital Emergency Room.
— Third-degree criminal trespass, third-degree criminal tampering, May 10.
May 11
— Third-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest, May 11, appearance ticket, return court date, May 27, Oswego City Court.
— Third-degree criminal trespass, May 11, appearance ticket, return court date, May 27, Oswego City Court. According to police, Updegrove was arrested following a complaint he allegedly entered a place of business he had been previously banned from. Updegrove was arrested at 67 W. Bridge St., Oswego; Colonial Laundromat.
— Third-degree criminal trespass, May 11, appearance ticket, return court date, May 27, Oswego City Court. According to police, Updegrove was arrested following a complaint he allegedly entered a place of business he had been previously banned from. Updegrove was arrested at 97 W. Bridge St., Oswego; Byrne Dairy.
May 12
— Trespassing, May 12. According to police, Updegrove was arrested at 225 W. First St., Oswego; Victory Center.
— Third-degree criminal trespass, May 12, appearance ticket, return court date, May 27, Oswego City Court.
— Third-degree criminal trespass, May 12, appearance ticket, return court date, May 27, Oswego City Court. According to police, Updegrove was arrested following a complaint he allegedly entered a place of business he had been previously banned from. Updegrove was arrested at 97 W. Bridge St., Oswego; Byrne Dairy.
— Third-degree criminal tampering, May 12, appearance ticket, return court date, May 12, Oswego City Court.
— Third-degree criminal trespass, May 12, appearance ticket, return court date, May 27, Oswego City Court. According to police, Updegrove was arrested following a complaint he allegedly entered a place of business he had been previously banned from. Updegrove was arrested at 97 W. Bridge St., Oswego; Byrne Dairy.
— Petit larceny, May 12, appearance ticket, return court date, Oswego City Court. According to police, Updegrove was arrested for allegedly stealing items from Paul’s Big M.
— Third-degree criminal trespass, May 12, appearance ticket, return court date, May 27, Oswego City Court. According to police, Updegrove allegedly entered Stewarts Shop bathroom at 51 W. Utica St., Oswego and removed all of his clothing after being previously notified by the manager that he is not allowed on the premises.
— Third-degree criminal tampering, May 12, appearance ticket, return court date, May 27, Oswego City Court. According to police, Updegrove allegedly spit phlegm into the backseat of an Oswego City Police vehicle.
— Third-degree burglary, petit larceny, May 12, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court. Updegrove was arrested at 99 W. Bridge St., Oswego; Byrne Dairy.
Mindy L. Wallace, 42, homeless, arrest warrant, May 4.
John Michael Wilcox, 26, of 105 W. Mohawk St., Oswego, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, May 11, appearance ticket, return court date, May 27, Oswego City Court.
John Michael Wilcox, 26, of 105 W. Mohawk St., Oswego, arrest warrant, May 17, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego City Court.
Alexys M. Wolfersberger, 24, of 161 5th Ave., Oswego, petit larceny, May 12.
Marcus Lee Wright, 51, of 3273 U.S. Route 11, La Siesta Hotel, Mexico, bench warrant, May 5, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Austin Michael Allen, 28, of 268 S. Fourth St., Fulton, no inspection, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, seat belt violation, May 29.
Joseph M. Bennett, 35, homeless, first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, May 24.
Brandon M. Brown, 34, of 313 Seneca St., Fulton, no head lights, first offense DWI, May 29.
Duane R. Burden, 45, of 10 Wells St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, illegal signal, May 28.
Cody Ryan Champion, 32, of 118 W. Second St., Oswego, possession of a hypodermic instrument, May 30.
Christel L. Ellis, 44, homeless, arrest warrant, May 30.
Stephanie A. Gregory, 28, of 30 S. Third St., Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing, May 29.
Benjamin C. Kaye, 41, of 176 E. Fourth St., Oswego, first offense DWI, failure to keep right, speed violation, no inspection, May 28.
Robert L. Long III, 24, of 134 Riverscape Drive, Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no/insufficient tail lamps, motor vehicle violation: failure to notify of address change, May 29.
Derek R. Lyon, 35, of 72 E. Oneida St., Oswego, criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child, May 27.
Jeffrey M. Miner, 52, of 308 Seneca St., Fulton, forcible touching - intimate parts, second degree harassment, May 28.
Andrew A. Peacock, 24, of 313 S. Third St., Fulton, bench warrant, May 30.
Jesse A. Raymond, 37, of 118 W. Broadway, Fulton, bench warrant, May 28.
Tonja J. Reed, 38, homeless, unlawful possession of a toxic vapor, May 24.
Darrick A. Reynolds, 39, homeless, bench warrant, May 29.
State police:
Martin M. Januszka, 29, of Constantia, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, May 26, appearance ticket.
Robert D. Clookey, 38, of Central Square, second-degree menacing, criminal mischief, May 27, held.
Ashley N. Conger, 34, of Liverpool, first offense DWI, May 13. This incident is pending investigation.
Jason C. Herzog, 38, of Central Square, criminal mischief, first-degree criminal contempt, May 27, appearance ticket.
Miranda J. Kearney, 30, of Chittenango, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first offense DWI, May 29, appearance ticket.
Kevin A. Lebeau, 46, of Cleveland, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, May 29, appearance ticket.
Tammy M. Kilts, 50, of Hastings, first offense DWI, May 29, appearance ticket.
Keith D. Stupp, 43, of Central Square, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, May 30, held.
Jeffery S. Passino, 41, of Sandy Creek, first degree burglary, May 30, held.
According to state police, Passino is charged with forcibly entering a residence at 63 Hadley Road, Sandy Creek and physically assaulting a 26-year-old male and a 29-year-old female. The female was transported to Oswego Hospital for injuries to her right eye – nose area. The male was not injured.
Passino was located by patrols at his residence, 1 Hadley Road, Sandy Creek, and was placed into custody without incident. He was transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility for centralized arraignment.
Christian J. Martinek, 28, of Pulaski, five counts fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, May 31, appearance ticket.
Matthew B. Thompson, 31, of Mohawk, New York, fourth-degree grand larceny, May 31, appearance ticket.
Cory J. Lawyer, 33, of Camden, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, appearance ticket.
