Oswego County Sheriff’s Office:
James C. Blair, 22, of 205 Cleveland Ave., Syracuse, no inspection, false inspection certificate, bench warrant, June 9, turned over to Syracuse City Police for further processing.
Cindy A. Cooper, 58, of 327 O’Connor Road, Oswego, arrest warrant, June 7, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Cory L. Demott, 39, of 301 Rochester St., Hannibal, no inspection, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, June 10, scheduled to appear, Town of Granby Court, June 28.
Makenzie L. Kelly, 27, of 37 Samuel Way, Scriba, bench warrant, June 6, turned over to the New York State Police for further processing.
Peter R. Lagrow, 29, of 419 James St., Clayton, New York, bench warrant, June 10, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
George C. Manford Jr., 45, of 309 W. Broadway, Fulton, arrest warrant, June 9, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Kenneth W. Mcguinness, 42, of 852 County Route 84, Hastings, arrest warrant, June 5, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Jeremy T. Smith, 20, of 1680 County Route 6, Fulton, bench warrant, June 9, turned over to Fulton City Police for further processing.
Kayleigh M. Wood, 28, of 500 County Line Road, Granby, bench warrant, June 5, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Marcus M. Miller, 38, of Oswego, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, June 12, arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court and remanded without bail.
According to police, Miller allegedly stabbed another male multiple times in the town of Oswego during the late hours of Friday night, June 11, or the early hours of Saturday morning, June 12. Police were alerted Saturday morning when the victim showed up injured at Ontario Orchards and was transported to Upstate Hospital from there. The victim’s cellular phone was allegedly taken during the altercation.
Miller and the victim allegedly know each other, and, according to police, this was not a random act.
This incident is still under investigation and anyone who has information is encouraged to call the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 349-3411.
Fulton Police Department:
Nicole A. Axe, 30, homeless, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, June 9.
Duane R. Burden, 45, of 10 Wells St., Fulton, no inspection, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, inadequate mirrors, June 10.
Haylee E. Delaney, 19, of 403 Broadwell Ave., Fulton, disorderly conduct, June 11.
Gregory D. Evans, 31, homeless, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, June 7.
Jessica M. Faxon, 35, of 401 Hannibal St., Fulton, arrest warrant, June 13.
Ramon E. Garcia Jr., 22, of 418 Howard Road, Fulton, bench warrant, June 11.
Nicole E. Holland, 30, of 200 Hannibal St., Fulton, bench warrant, June 8.
George C. Manford Jr., 45, of 309 W. Broadway, Fulton, arrest warrant, June 8.
Robert A. Meyers, 32, of 49 E. Ninth St., Oswego, first-offense DWI, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, drinking alcohol in motor vehicle on highway, illegal signal: less than 100 feet, threw/deposited refuse on highway, failed to stop at stop sign, June 7.
Randy E. Sayler, 43, of 3373 County Route 57, Oswego, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, speed violation: school zone, June 11.
Oliver John Sikes, 25, of 408 Hannibal St., Fulton, arrest warrant, June 11.
Jeremy Thomas Smith, 20, of 1680 County Route 6, Fulton, bench warrant, June 9.
State police:
Warren D. Swanson, 24, of Martville, criminal mischief, June 10, held.
William L. Smith, 41, of Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, June 11, appearance ticket.
Kyle T. King, 22, of Brewerton, first-offense DWI, June 12, appearance ticket.
Alleecia R. Williams, 22, of Cleveland, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, first-offense DWI, June 13, appearance ticket.
Jason C. Herzog, 39, of Central Square, petit larceny, second-degree criminal contempt, June 12, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Jordan M. Callahan, 31, of Watertown, second-degree criminal contempt, June 13, held.
Melissa A. Parsons, 44, of Oswego, first-offense DWI, June 13, released on own recognizance.
Scott D. Feneran, 31, of Fulton, criminal mischief, June 13.
Michael M. Carroll, 41, of Hannibal, second-degree menacing, third-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief, petit larceny, June 13, held. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
Robert L. Metz, 58, of Watertown, first-offense DWI, June 14, appearance ticket.
Linda M. Hall, 60, of Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, June 14, released on own recognizance.
Jose O. Collazo, 26, of Syracuse, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree fleeing officer in motor vehicle, June 15, appearance ticket.
Joshua A. Caufield, 32, of Oswego, criminal mischief, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, June 16, appearance ticket.
David S. Sears, 33, of Williamstown, aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - two previous convictions within 10 years, June 16, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Cody A. Spadaro, 29, of Fulton, first-offense DWI, June 17, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.