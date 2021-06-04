Oswego County Sheriff’s Office:
Atasha A. Ashley, 32, of 11 Kathleen St., Massena, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, May 19, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Adam B. Aubrey, 28, of 1900 St. Highway 345, Madrid, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, license plate violation, bench warrant, May 19, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Dusty J. Derocha, 25, of 39 Churchill Road, Oswego, second-degree reckless endangerment, May 15, appearance ticket returnable to Oswego City Court on June 3.
Brittany M. Favata, 29, of Fulton, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, May 17, scheduled to appear, town of Scriba Court on June 10.
Elijah F. Kleinhans, 33, of 45 Church St., Alexandria Bay, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, May 20, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
George C. Knighton, 26, of 157 E. Fourth St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, May 14, scheduled to appear, Oswego City Court, June 3.
Liberty D. Mauch, 41, of 399 U.S. Route 11, Hastings, third-degree criminal trespass, May 14, appearance ticket returnable to Granby Town Court, June 7.
Richard R. Stagles, 35, of 14568 Lake St., Sterling, arrest warrant, May 14, held at CAP Court awaiting arraignment.
Olive R. Stoutenger, 46, of 427 Silk Road, Fulton, arrest warrant, May 18, turned over to the Fulton Police Department for further processing.
Joshua L. Stowell, 43, of 321 Fort Leazier Road, Mexico, declaration of delinquency, May 19, remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility with no bail with a return court date of July 16. A declaration of delinquency concerns a violation of probation or conditional discharge.
Oswego City Police Department:
Michael C. Andrus, 52, of 809 Oneida St., Fulton, arrest warrant, May 20, held awaiting arraignment on May 20 in Oswego City Court.
Charlotte R. Ashby, 32, of 85 E. Fifth St., Oswego, bench warrant, May 15, held for arraignment.
Buck L. Bates, 37, of 14 Green Acres Drive, Central Square, arrest warrant, May 5, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility for arraignment at a later date.
Joseph Daniel Bouck, 20, of 123 W. Fifth St., Oswego, third-degree burglary, second degree criminal mischief, third-degree grand larceny, May 10, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on May 10.
Michael T. Bratchie, 40, homeless, arrest warrant, May 14, due back in court on May 25; petit larceny, May 14, appearance ticket, due back in Oswego City Court on May 27.
Anthony S. Brooks, 30, of 161 W. First St., Oswego, fourth-degree criminal mischief, making graffiti, second-degree burglary, third-degree assault, May 16, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility, being held awaiting arraignment.
Jesse J. Butchino, 37, homeless, bench warrant, May 4, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego City Court on May 4.
Angelo M. Catalanotto, 21, of 70 Central Ave., Pelham, second-degree assault, fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, May 13.
Michael C. Chillson, 22, of 768 Peat Bed Road, Hannibal, first offense DWI, aggravated DWI, inadequate lights, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on the highway, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, May 9, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Daniel Vincent Craig, 28, of 8792 Route 104, Hannibal, bench warrant, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument, second degree aggravated unlicensed operation, May 4, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 27.
Dominique F. Croci, 41, of 72 Greencrest Drive, Middletown, bench warrant, May 7, held at the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending centralized arraignment on May 8.
Danial R. Czirr, 24, of 152 W. Seneca St., Oswego, bench warrant, May 5.
Robert K. Darrow, 50, of 2030 County Route 1, Scriba , endangering the welfare of a child, public lewdness, May 19, appearance ticket, due to appear in Oswego City Court on June 3.
Troy T. Decare, 31, homeless, disorderly conduct, May 18.
William J. Donnelly, 30, of 105 W. Mohawk St., Oswego, bench warrant, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument, May 21, held awaiting arraignment on May 21.
Christel L. Ellis, 44, homeless, arrest warrant, May 13, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego City Court on May 13.
Richard V. Esposito, 29, of 78 W. Eighth St., Oswego, arrest warrant, May 20, turned over to the Oswego County Correctional Facility for arraignment.
Jason R. Fellows, 41, of 274 Kingdom Road, Oswego, bench warrant, May 6, held pending arraignment on May 6 in the City of Oswego Court.
Brandon A. Hammond, 32, of 91 W. Bridge St., Oswego, third-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny, second-degree criminal contempt, May 4, released with return court date, May 20.
Amber Harrigan, 31, of 22 Delano St., Pulaski, material witness arrest warrant, bench warrant, May 21, held pending arraignment on May 21.
Christopher M. Hibbert, 31, of 90 Downey Drive, Scriba, second-degree criminal trespass, May 19, appearance ticket, due to appear in Oswego City Court on June 3.
Samantha Anne Irish, 29, of 2029 County Route 1, Scriba, second-degree criminal contempt, May 22.
Samuel N. Jones, 21, of 190 W. First St. N., Fulton, disorderly conduct, May 20, appearance ticket to appear in Oswego City Court on June 3.
Aaron P. Knechtel, 34, homeless, bench warrant, May 6, held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court on May 6.
Chichi D. Lapointe, 24, of 38 Beech Drive, Scriba, bench warrant, May 10, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility for arraignment.
Heather J. Laracuente, 41, of 40 W. Mohawk St., Oswego, third-degree criminal tampering, May 12, appearance ticket, return court date, May 27, Oswego City Court; appearance in public under the influence of narcotics or a drug other than alcohol, bench warrant, May 13, appearance ticket, due back in Oswego City Court, May 27.
Tralene M. Loomis, 44, of 200 W. First St., Oswego, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, May 18.
Mitchell J. Mcquaid, 30, of 19 Woodland Way, Scriba, second-degree menacing, criminal mischief, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, May 12.
Fulton Police Department:
Michael C. Andrus, 52, of 809 Oneida St., Fulton, bench warrant, May 20.
Roberta L. Boteler, 54, of 370 S. Fourth St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, May 20.
Timothy R. Boyce, 23, of 617 1/2 W. Fourth St. S., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, insufficient tail lamps, May 22.
Jamie M. Cocopoti, 36, of 260 W. Fourth St. S., Fulton, bench warrant, May 20.
Shawn G. Dillingham, , 44, of 107 Clifford Road, Palermo, bench warrant, May 19.
Roosevelt Evans, 61, of 89 W. Utica St., Oswego, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, failure to obey traffic device, May 18.
Allen M. Gates, 38, of 459 Park Ave., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree harassment, May 21.
Dustin S. Hoffman, 26, of 22 W. 11th St., Fulton, petit larceny, May 25.
Margaret Shirley Elizabeth Mothersell, 28, of 1075 State Route 49, Constantia, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, petit larceny, third-degree criminal trespass, May 20.
William L. Pfrang, 39, homeless, bench warrant, May 17.
Anthony J. Smith, 31, homeless, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, May 22.
Olive R. Stoutenger, 46, of 427 Silk Road, Fulton, second degree possession of a forged instrument, petit larceny, May 18.
Steven P. Stoutenger, 23, of 74 W. First St. S., Fulton, fourth degree criminal mischief, May 18.
Dawn S. Young, 41, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, third degree robbery, second degree harassment, May 21.
State police:
David P. Bateman, 41, of Central Square, first offense DWI, May 20, appearance ticket.
Marissa M. Howell, 28, of Liverpool, first offense DWI, aggravated DWI, May 20, appearance ticket.
Nickolas S. Green, 36, of Syracuse, aggravated unlicensed operation, first offense DWI, May 21, appearance ticket.
Jeffrey L. Wheeler, 31, of Oswego, first offense DWI, May 21, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Jeffrey D. Zehr, 40, of Lacona, issuing a bad check, May 21, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Tamar L. Post, 33, of Central Square, petit larceny, May 22, appearance ticket.
Edward W. Relyea, 37, of Cleveland, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, May 23, appearance ticket.
Patricia D. Moore, 33, of Pulaski, fourth-degree criminal mischief, May 24, appearance ticket.
Brandon L. Constance, 28, of Buffalo, aggravated unlicensed operation, first offense DWI, May 25, held.
Kimberly L. Kimball, 49, of Lacona, first offense DWI, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, May 25, appearance ticket.
Gary L. Cook, 46, of Syracuse, first offense DWI, May 26, appearance ticket.
