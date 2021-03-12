Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
James M. Nabinger, 54, of 3180 County Route 2, Richland, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of second degree harassment, and criminal obstruction of breathing, Feb. 28, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Kelsey R. Savery, 31, of 536 County Route 3, Granby, arrest warrant, March 1, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Christel L. Ellis, 44, homeless, second degree burglary, third degree grand larceny, March 1, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court. According to police, Ellis illegally entered a home from which $3,900 in cash was reportedly taken.
Sammara D. Stowell, 27, of 2223 County Route 6, Volney, petit larceny and resisting arrest, March 2, scheduled to appear in the Town of Granby Court on a later date.
Fulton Police Department:
Jesse D. Cali, 26, of P.O. Box 204, Hannibal, bench warrant, Feb. 24.
Carl Aldelbert Ward, 25, of 393 Rathburn Road, Fulton, operating a motor vehicle without inspection certificate, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle, license plate violation:improper plates, motor vehicle license violation:no license, aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to keep right, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Feb. 24.
Andrea Lynn Noyes, 26, of 4 Water Run Drive, Granby, operator leaves scene of property damage, accident, moved from lane unsafely, first offense DWI, Feb. 25.
Michael N. Faber, 52, of 109 Prior Drive, Camillus, second degree criminal contempt, Feb. 26.
Randy Tyler Michael Turner, 23, of 9654 Piney Woods Road, Willard, North Carolina, second degree criminal trespass, fourth degree criminal mischief, second degree harassment, Feb. 26.
Catelyn May Fuller, 24, of 26 Somers Drive, Granby, endangering the welfare of a child, equipment violation: no head lights, first offense DWI, first offense aggravated DWI, Feb. 26.
Abiu G. Velasquez, 21, of 324 W. Broadway, Fulton, disorderly conduct, Feb. 28.
State police:
James T. Lennon, 25, of Syracuse, fourth degree criminal possession of marijuana, Feb. 25, appearance ticket.
Greg R. Bixler, 51, of Oswego, forcible touching, Feb. 26, held.
Brian M. Sova, 38, of Pulaski, first offense DWI, Feb. 26, appearance ticket.
Marc R. Johnson, 51, of Pulaski, aggravated unlicensed operation, first offense DWI, aggravated DWI, Feb. 27, appearance ticket.
Shane L. Myers, 37, of Fulton, petit larceny.
Robert L. Bort, 29, of Fulton, petit larceny, Feb. 27, held.
Steven F. Cook, 50, of Baldwinsville, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, aggravated DWI, Feb. 27, appearance ticket.
Jenifer N. Brown, 33, of Hannibal, criminal mischief, Feb. 27, appearance ticket.
Kathryn G. Foxgroves, 45, of Oswego, first offense DWI, aggravated DWI, Feb. 27, appearance ticket.
Adam P. Ridgeway, 46, of Camden, first offense DWI, aggravated DWI, Feb. 28, appearance ticket.
Bruce Lambertson, 53, of West Monroe, second degree criminal contempt, March 1, appearance ticket.
James E. Baker, 39, of Oswego, first degree criminal contempt, March 2.
Dale K. Butler, 62, of Fulton, DWAI (drugs), March 3, appearance ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.