Oswego County Sheriff’s Office:
Nicole A. Avery, 34, homeless, arrest warrant, April 30, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility for arraignment at CAP court.
Buck L. Bates, 37, of 14 Green Acres Drive, Central Square, bench warrant, May 4, turned over to Oswego City Police for further processing.
Robert L. Brown, 48, of 225 W. First St., Oswego, bench warrant, May 3, turned over to Syracuse Police for further processing.
Shannon A. Brownell, 36, of 41 W. 11th St., Fulton, arrest warrant, May 1, turned over to CAP Court pending arraignment.
Alexander J. Hosein, 39, of 23 W. Third St., Oswego, arrest warrant, May 1, held at CAP Court awaiting arraignment.
Michael P. Maume, 40, of 58 Rainbow Shores Road, Sandy Creek, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, use of a motor vehicle without interlock system, equipment violation, May 3, issued 3 UTTs, all of which are returnable to the town of Sandy Creek Court on May 20.
Shane J. Nichols, 20, of 1340 County Route 1, Scriba, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, no inspection, suspended registration, no insurance, May 3, appearance ticket, town of Scriba Court, May 18.
Lynnea J. Peterson, 20, of 1984 County Route 8, Oswego, sexual misconduct, May 3, scheduled to appear, town of Scriba Court, May 13.
Michael J. Rosario, 26, of 192 E. Second St., Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, windshield tint violation, May 4, scheduled to appear, Oswego City Court, May 13.
Jeremy T. Smith, 20, of 1680 County Route 6, Volney, second-degree criminal contempt, May 4, scheduled to appear in the Fulton City Court on a later date.
Jacob R. Snedeker, 29, of 23 Carr Drive, Sandy Creek, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no registration, no inspection, May 4, appearance ticket, town of Sandy Creek Court, May 20.
Travis M. Swett, 43, homeless, arrest warrant, May 5, transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was then turned over for further processing.
Colton A. Thompson, 27, of 979 County Route 33, Palermo, bench warrant, May 6, taken into custody at the Oswego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Dylan B. Wrixon, 33, of 1092 Silk Road, Volney, two counts endangering the welfare of a child, May 2, processed on the charges at the Sheriff’s Office and is scheduled to appear in the town of Volney Court on May 17.
Oswego City Police Department:
James R. Hull, 33, of 36 State Route 48, Phoenix, arrest warrant, April 24, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on April 25.
Bradley L. Jones, 30, of 111 Fulton Ave., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree aggravated assault, April 14.
Mitchel A. Kirk, 24, of 110 Tenders Drive, Syracuse, bench warrant, April 25, held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court on April 25.
Aaron P. Knechtel, 34, homeless, possession of a hypodermic instrument, April 27, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 13.
Aaron P. Litchison, 33, of 270 W. Eighth St., Oswego, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, leaving the scene of a property damage motor vehicle accident, obstructed license plate, May 3, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 13.
Michael R. Mcallister, 62, of 259 S. Pearl St., Albany, bench warrant, April 22, held for arraignment on April 22.
Joseph M. Monahan, 54, of 8295 Caughdenoy Road, Clay, making a terroristic threat and second degree aggravated harassment, April 22.
Beth L. Nolan, 34, of 11408 Ferris Road, Scriba, arrest warrant, April 20, held pending CAP Court arraignment.
Drew Michael Pelkey, 29, of 119 Creamery Road, Scriba, arrest warrant, May 2, held at the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment at CAP Court on May 2.
Karastie A. Pfendler, 29, of 516 E. Bloomfield St., Rome, bench warrant, April 24, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility awaiting CAP court arraignment later that afternoon.
Morgan E. Phelps, 23, of 38 Birch Ln., Scriba, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, April 29, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 13.
Dean J. Pieropan Jr., 32, of 164 E. Bridge St., Oswego, bench warrant, May 3, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment at CAP Court.
Joshua F. Pittsley, 28, of 231 Duer St., Oswego, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, April 25, released with UTTs and is due back in Oswego City Court on May 6.
Jessica M. Potter, 32, of 133 E. Seneca St., Oswego, arrest warrant, May 2, arraigned and released on her own recognizance.
Brian M. Rodriquez, 37, homeless, bench warrant, April 22, held pending arraignment on April 22.
Daniel B. Rosario Sr., 49, of 22 W. Eighth St., Apt. D6, Oswego, second-degree menacing, third degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal mischief, April 27, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility awaiting CAP Court the following day.
Joshua M. Salisbury, 34, of 180 E. 10th St., Oswego, second-degree criminal trespass, April 20, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 29.
Anthony V. Servidio, 30, of 91 E. Fourth St., Oswego, bench warrant, April 21, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Alisa Racheal Smith, 27, of 19 W. First St. N., Fulton, bench warrant, April 28, held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court on April 29.
John P. Smith, 50, of 301 Erie St., Fulton, arrest warrant, possession of a hypodermic instrument, April 24.
Alexander M. Snow, 28, of 51 E. Seventh St., Oswego, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, April 25, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, May 13.
Dwayne A. Stroman, 19, of 109 E. Seneca St., Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, second degree unlawful imprisonment, second degree harassment, April 23.
Andrea L. Warner, 32, of 113 W. Fourth St. N., Fulton, arrest warrant, May 3, held pending arraignment on May 3 in the City of Oswego Court.
Alexys M. Wolfersberger, 24, of 161 5th Ave., Oswego, arrest warrant, bench warrant, April 28, held for CAP Court arraignment.
Fulton Police Department:
Keven J. Warner, 35, of 113 W. Fourth St. N., Fulton, resisting arrest, arrest warrant, bench warrant, May 3.
Tanae Marie Bliss, 44, of 214 Cayuga St., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, May 4.
Jasmine Lynn Noel, 27, of 828 Holly Drive, Fulton, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, May 4.
Lawrence J. Regan, 53, of 221 Cayuga St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, May 4.
Tracey Elizabeth Schaffer, 36, of 89 County Route 7, Hannibal, bench warrant, second-degree criminal impersonation, May 5.
John P. Smith, 50, of 301 Erie St., Fulton, bench warrant, May 5.
Dustin R. Burden, 19, of 10 Wells St., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal mischief, May 5.
Maribeth M. Tanner, 54, of 509 Division St., Fulton, second-degree criminal trespass, May 6.
Jason R. Fellows, 41, of 274 Kingdom Road, Oswego, bench warrant, May 6.
Quinn-Tessa E. Humphrey, 21, of 57 N. Fifth St., Fulton, third-degree criminal tampering, May 6.
Justin L. Broadwell, 21, of 622 Academy St., Fulton, false written statement, May 6.
Jessica A. Boswell, 30, of 511 Division St., Fulton, third-degree falsely reporting an incident, May 6.
Tatyana Naomi Hoyt, 24, of 22 W. 11th St., Granby, endangering the welfare of a child, May 6.
Jenien Roxanna Janaro, 42, of 309 W. Broadway, Fulton, criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny, arrest warrant, May 6.
Bobbi L. Kennedy, 31, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, criminal mischief, May 6.
Aaron W. Lashomb, 44, of 207 S. Second St., Fulton, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment, May 8.
Eric M. Gardner, 34, of 1019 Emery St., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, May 8.
Andrew A. Peacock, 24, of 313 S. Third St., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth-degree grand larceny, petit larceny, bench warrant, May 9.
State police:
Bradley J. Fowler, 32, of Altmar, aggravated unlicensed operation, first offense DWI, aggravated DWI, May 6, appearance ticket.
Kelli E. Barker, 30, of Oswego, second-degree criminal impersonation, May 6, appearance ticket.
Ashley S. Hendrickson, 30, of Palermo, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, May 6, appearance ticket.
Colton A. Thompson, 27, of Central Square, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, May 6.
Bobbi L. Kennedy, 31, of Fulton, petit larceny, May 6, appearance ticket.
Brittney A. Blair, 32, of Cleveland, two counts endangering the welfare of a child, May 7, appearance ticket.
Zachary P. Ladd, 28, of Liverpool, first offense DWI, May 7, appearance ticket.
Bradley A. Manwaring, 33, of Pulaski, first offense DWI, May 9, appearance ticket.
Christina I. Doner, 30, of West Monroe, third-degree criminal trespass, petit larceny, May 8, appearance ticket.
Jose J. Vega, 28, of Syracuse, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, first offense DWI, May 9, appearance ticket.
Randy D. Brennan, 54, of Sandy Creek, first offense DWI, aggravated DWI, May 9, appearance ticket.
Charlotte A. Rowell, 42, of Constantia, endangering the welfare of a child, May 9, appearance ticket.
Robert W. Reynolds, 25, of Phoenix, second-degree criminal trespass, criminal mischief, May 9, appearance ticket.
Crystal N Rebensky, 39, of Fulton, criminal mischief, May 9, appearance ticket.
Travis M. Swett, 43, of Oswego, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, April 16, appearance ticket.
Dana J. Boyden, 39, of Oswego, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, May 10, appearance ticket.
Dana J. Boyden, 39, of Oswego, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, May 10. This incident is pending - with evidence.
Dana J. Boyden, 39, of Oswego, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, May 10. This incident is pending investigation.
Justin J. Fellows, 38, of Oswego, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, May 10.
Tatyana M. Richardson, 24, of Sandy Creek, endangering the welfare of a child, first offense DWI, first offense aggravated DWI with child, May 11, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Kimberly A. Bresett, 32, of Pulaski, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, May 12, appearance ticket.
Joseph T. Laforce, 32, of Williamstown, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, May 13, appearance ticket.
