Oswego County Sheriff’s Office:
Sarah M. Shaw, 37, of 888 County Rt. 25, Minetto, petit larceny, issued 2 UTT’s, April 17, scheduled to appear, town of Minetto Court, May 5.
Ashley L. Perkins, 32, of 58 Hanson Road, Potsdam, first-degree criminal possession of cannabis, issued 2 UTT’s, April 18. Sheriff’s Office reportedly seized 77.65 lbs. of marijuana. Ms. Perkins was held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Shawn W. Walberger, 55, of 9494 Oswego Road, Lysander, operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock device, issued 3 additional UTT’s, April 18, scheduled to appear, town of Scriba Court, May 3.
Philip A. Ridley, 60, of 18 County Route 51, New Haven, 10 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, two counts of first-degree sex abuse, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, April 19, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Kristi M. Elliot, 38, of 12 Birch Ln., West Monroe, arrest warrant, April 21, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Danielle A. Cummins, 34, of 116 Factory Ave., Syracuse, bench warrant, April 21, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Peter R. Lagrow, 29, of 419 James St., Clayton, bench warrant, April 22, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Alexander J. Hosein, 39, of 109 E. Ninth St., Oswego, arrest warrant, April 22, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Pablo Torres Jr., 31, of 24 W. First St. N., Fulton, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, April 19.
Michael B. Mahalick, 31, of 188 E. Ninth St., Oswego, no inspection, no insurance, no registration, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, license plate violation, bench warrant, April 19.
Edward B. Merriam, 56, of 1181 County Route 3, Hannibal, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, April 19.
Timothy J. Bartlett Jr., 27, of 603 Ontario St., Fulton, arrest warrant, April 19.
Joseph E. Tobin, 43, of 557 W. Fifth St., Oswego, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, April 19.
James E. Wright Jr., 25, of 5827 Shaker Road, Alton, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, driving while using a mobile phone, April 21.
Raymond L. Kennedy Jr., 43, of 416 Utica St., Fulton, second-degree criminal impersonation, April 21.
Shawn W. Walberger Sr., 55, of 9494 Oswego Road, Lysander, no inspection, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, April 21; second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to keep right, April 23.
Heather G. Leonard-Andrews, 44, of 608 Hannibal St., Fulton, no head lights, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, April 22.
Joseph F. Bulla, 76, of 606 Cayuga St., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, April 22.
Tyler J. Mathews, 27, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, April 22.
Robert L. Sparks, 44, of 105 Schneider St., Syracuse, second-degree aggravated harassment, April 23.
Jennifer L. Grant, 32, homeless, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment, aggravated family offense, April 23.
Shane M. Koval, 44, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, April 23.
John P. Smith, 50, of 301 Erie St., Fulton, petit larceny, arrest warrant, April 24.
Scott Anthony Wells, 23, of 17 N. Sixth St., Fulton, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, unlawfully possessing or selling noxious material, April 24.
Karastie A. Pfendler, 29, of 516 E. Bloomfield St., Rome, bench warrant, April 24.
Sara J. Bentley, 31, of 423 Utica St., Fulton, bench warrant, April 25.
Tamara Ailene Custer, 29, of 511 S. Fourth St., Fulton, second-degree burglary, criminal mischief, April 25.
Tia Ashley Cordwell, 28, of 180 W. Seneca St., Oswego, petit larceny, April 25.
State police:
Michael M. Ambuske, 28, of Fulton, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, April 22, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Travis J. Labrum, 33, of Pulaski, petit larceny, April 23, appearance ticket.
Jenna R. Loomis, 27, of Oswego, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, April 23, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Douglas L. Pitsley, 39, of Fulton, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, circumventing interlock - operating without device, April 23, appearance ticket.
Shah S. Powell, 31, of Syracuse, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, April 25, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Jamie D. Foster, 51, of Pulaski, first-degree criminal contempt, April 26, held.
Dylan D. Sanborn, 27, of Westdale, New York, third-degree assault, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal contempt, endangering the welfare of a child, April 27, released on own recognizance. This incident is pending investigation.
Brittney A. Blair, 32, of Cleveland, fourth-degree criminal mischief, April 27, appearance ticket.
Xavier D. Wright, 32, of Central Square, five counts endangering the welfare of a child, April 27, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Joshua D. Parker, 34, of Central Square, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, April 28, appearance ticket.
Kyle R. Himes, 27, of Pennellville, first offense DWI, aggravated DWI, April 28, appearance ticket.
Christian J. Crossman, 20, of Syracuse, petit larceny, April 28, appearance ticket.
State Department of Environmental Conservation:
Town of Lysander:
According to the DEC, on April 19 at 6:30 p.m., Forest Ranger Chappell received a call from Onondaga County 911 Dispatch about a woman allegedly setting fires in several parking lots at the Three Rivers Wildlife Management Area. The Phoenix Fire Department responded and extinguished the fires.
Ranger Chappell and Ranger Lieutenant Jackson also responded to the site to conduct a preliminary investigation and found the remnants of bonfires in the parking lots. Ranger Chappell interviewed witnesses and identified a possible subject. The following day, Ranger Chappell, along with Environmental Conservation Police Officer Thomas, attempted to locate the suspect at home and were advised by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office that its officers had caught the subject back at the Wildlife Management Area allegedly tending another fire. Ranger Chappell and ECO Thomas responded and the individual was issued several tickets for a variety of DEC violations, including leaving a fire unattended, depositing trash on a Wildlife Management Area, and unlawful open burning.
Town of Sandy Creek:
According to the DEC, on April 21 at 12:50 p.m., DEC’s Central Dispatch received a call from the New York State Police requesting Forest Ranger assistance with a search for a missing 12-year-old in the town of Sandy Creek. Forest Rangers Chappell, Virkler, and Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) Brown responded to assist. After almost three hours of searching, the child was located in the woods by a NYSP Trooper and NYSP K9 Rudd. This successful search is the result of teamwork by NYSP, Forest Rangers, ECOs, State Park Police, Oswego County Sheriff’s Deputies, Oswego County Search and Rescue, Sandy Creek Fire Department, and NOCA Ambulance.
Town of Albion:
According to the DEC, on April 24, Region 7 Forest Rangers received a complaint about an alleged large party in the Happy Valley Wildlife Management Area. Forest Ranger Chappell responded and documented a large amount of trash and an unattended bonfire. The following day, Rangers received a complaint about another alleged overnight party at the same location. Ranger Chappell responded and found an individual still present at the site, along with several cars partially blocking the roadway. The individual was instructed to clean up the trash and the vehicles on the road were towed at the owners’ expense. DEC’s investigation is ongoing.
Oswego County District Attorney’s Office:
Djaquinn Johnson of Fulton pleaded guilty to second degree assault charges mid-trial April 27. Johnson admitted he intentionally injured another person with a machete March 28 in Fulton. Four witnesses had already testified when Johnson agreed to plead guilty. Sentencing is scheduled for June 17. Oswego County District Attorney Gregory Oakes said that Johnson could be sentenced to as much as seven years in state prison for this offense. He added, “I trust the court will impose a sentence that’s commensurate with the defendant’s history and the harm caused in this case.” Johnson has a prior criminal history, including a 2005 felony conviction for second degree robbery in Onondaga County.
Due to the backlog created by COVID-19, Oakes said, courts have been scheduling up to three or four felony cases for trial on the same date. As the DA’s office was about to begin jury selection in another unrelated case, Judge Walter W. Hafner Jr. allowed Djaquinn Johnson’s jury to take the place of the as-yet-unselected jury in the other unrelated case.
“Rather than waste a potential jury pool, the court had us proceed with this case,” Oakes said.
