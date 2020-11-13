Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Coy W. Kurtz, 38, of 3390 Main St., Mexico, bench warrant, Oct. 26, turned over to Broome County Sheriff’s for further processing.
Michael G. Dyer, 30, of 2284 County Route 37, West Monroe, arrest warrant, Oct. 28, turned over to Oswego City Police Department for further processing.
On Oct. 28 at 4:21 p.m.,
Andrew G. Janaro, 21, of 4 Airport Rd., Granby, third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Oct. 28, scheduled to appear, Granby Town Court, Nov. 16.
Kayla M. Miller, 29, of 389 Stock Rd., Hannibal, third-degree assault, Oct. 29, scheduled to appear, town of Hannibal Court, Nov. 10.
Sarah E. Knight, 20, of 7 Birch Ln., Scriba, second-degree menacing, Oct. 30, scheduled to answer to the charge, town of Scriba Court, Nov. 12.
Wayne A. Applegate, 35, of 169 Ames St., Mexico, operating a motor vehicle without an interlock system, two counts second degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and a license violation, Oct. 31, scheduled to appear, town of New Haven Court at a later date.
Joshua J. Farrell, 30, of 578 State Route 34, Hannibal, arrest warrant, Oct. 31, turned over to Seneca Falls Police for further processing.
Joshua R. Deyo, 30, of 744 County Route 10, Schroeppel, second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree fleeing from an officer in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, two counts second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, license plate violation, improper plates, operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate, speeding, failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving, failure to obey a police officer, inadequate muffler, and failure to keep right. Upon further investigation of the incident, Deyo was additionally charged with second-degree criminal contempt. Subsequently, Deyo was charged with fourth degree criminal mischief, Nov. 1, arraigned on all charges in CAP Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Robert J. Byrns, 27, of 1372 County Route 57, Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operator, unlicensed operator, operating without an ignition interlock device, and passed red signal, Oct. 26.
Heather M. Smith, 43, of 201 Seneca St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, Oct. 26.
Charles F. Raff, 24, of 55 Guile Rd., Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, Oct. 27.
Ashley L. Otto, 19, homeless, third degree criminal trespass, Oct. 27.
William M. Player III, 20, of 7 Birch Ln., Oswego, bench warrant, Oct. 29.
Margaret Mothersell, 28, of 717 W. Broadway, Fulton, bench warrant, Oct. 29.
Isabella S. Lackey, 27, of 23 Patrick Rd., Hannibal, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator, and speed in zone, Oct. 30.
Gerald E. Ellis, 61, of 266 W. Second St. S., Fulton, forcible touching, Oct. 30.
Andrew A. Peacock, 23, of 720 W. First St. S., Fulton, petit larceny, Oct. 31.
Jessica M. Faxon, 35, of 7 N. Seventh St., Fulton, bench warrant, Oct. 31.
Jordan S. Powell, 33, of 229 W. Fifth St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator, unlicensed operator, and no/inadequate lights, Oct. 31.
Timothy G. Lopes, 39, of 2808 County Route 7, Oswego, New York State parole warrant, Oct. 29.
Bradley C. Richardson, 23, homeless, arrest warrant, Nov. 1.
Wayne Halliburton, 23, of 616 Ontario St., Fulton, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Nov. 1.
Adam M. Bell, 29, of 24 W. Eleventh St., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unregistered motor vehicle, Oct. 30.
State police:
Christa V. Mahar, 34, of Henderson, New York, DWI, 1st offense, Oct. 30, appearance ticket.
Sean M. Bryan, 39, of Hannibal, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, reckless driving, Oct. 29, appearance ticket.
Jared J. Soule, 26, of Lacona, DWI, 1st offense, Oct. 31, held. This incident is pending investigation.
William H. Horning, 25, of Parish, fourth-degree grand larceny, petit larceny, Oct. 30, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Jesse M. Thorton, 24, of Watertown, DWI, 1st offense, Oct. 31, appearance ticket.
Steven R. Sigouin, 25, of Adams, New York, DWI, 1st offense, Oct. 31, appearance ticket.
Richard E. Burdick, 28, of Constantia, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Oct. 31, appearance ticket.
Michael C. Richer, 33, of Hastings, DWI, 1st offense, Nov. 1, appearance ticket.
Donald L. Currier, 47, of Fulton, second-degree burglary, Oct. 26, held.
Leonard J. Skubic, 56, of Oswego, second-degree burglary, Oct. 31.
Alexander D. Paschall, 21, of Sandy Creek, third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Nov. 1, appearance ticket.
Jason J. Murdock, 38, of Mexico, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Nov. 1, appearance ticket.
Shawn E. Fleury, 38, of Central Square, first-degree criminal contempt, Nov. 1, held.
Deven K. Redden, 22, of Syracuse, fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, Nov. 2, appearance ticket.
Caitlyn K. Larkin, 35, of Syracuse, second-degree aggravated harassment, Nov. 2, released on own recognizance.
Iesha Elmore, 32, of Syracuse, DWI, 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Nov. 3, appearance ticket.
Timothy S. Dygert, 64, of Central Square, DWI, 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Nov. 3, appearance ticket.
Markus P. Mckenna, 33, of Parish, third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Nov. 4, appearance ticket.
Francisco Perez, 32, of Oswego, possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Nov. 4, held. This incident is pending investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.