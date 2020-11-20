Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Joseph Lounsbery, 55, of 13783 Martville Rd., Martville, operating motor vehicle without interlock device and third degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, Nov. 3, scheduled to appear, town of Hannibal Court, Nov. 10.
Alicia N. Fleming, 34, of 1805 County Route 6, Volney, arrest warrant, Nov. 4, turned over to Oswego City Police Department for further processing.
Brandon M. Fowler, 34, of 8591 State Route 104, Hannibal, bench warrant, Nov. 5, turned over to Oswego City Police for further processing.
Joseph D. Bouck, 19, of 38 Sundown Rd., Palermo, arrest warrant, Nov. 6, arraigned in CAP Court same day.
Garin E. Roberts, 54, of 123 Gertrude St., Syracuse, first-degree criminal contempt, first-degree DWI, and crossing road hazard markings, Nov. 8, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Derrick R. Smith, 40, of 120 Spring Brook Rd., Richland, unlawful disposal of methamphetamine lab material and third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, Nov. 8, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Brian M. Sandler, 46, of 252 Durbin Rd., Hannibal, third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and third-degree assault, Nov. 8, scheduled to appear, town of Granby Court, Nov. 23.
Kirk B. Kinville, 29, of 376 County Route 3, Granby, Petit Larceny, Nov. 8, scheduled to appear, town of Granby Court, Nov. 16. Subsequently, Mr. Kinville was arrested based on an arrest warrant and was turned over to Oswego City Police Department for further processing.
Fulton Police Department:
Tammy Dean, 51, of 364 W. Third St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, Nov. 2.
Brandon R. Ouderkirk, 35, of 4171 State Route 104, New Haven, bench warrant, Nov. 3.
Kenneth A. Hobart, 36, of 617 Erie St., Fulton, insufficient turn signal, unlicensed operator and third degree aggravated unlicensed operator, Nov. 4.
Donovan L.K. Fortney, 28, of 695 Main St., Central Square, arrest warrant, Nov. 4.
Mark James Dumont Jr., 39, of 212 W. Third St. S., Fulton, first-degree criminal contempt, criminal obstruction of breathing, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and third degree assault, Nov. 4.
Patrick R. Carrigan, 27, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass, Nov. 5.
Brian P. Odonnell, 62, of 718 Summit Ave., Syracuse, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator and failure to keep right, Nov. 6.
Cody A. Thomas, 21, of 262 of W. Fourth St. S., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operator and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator, Nov. 7.
Kery J. Pafford, 36, of 13 1/2 Castor Rd., Sandy Creek, bench warrant, Nov. 8.
Jeremy M. Rupert, 44, of 231 E. Sixth St., Oswego, second-degree criminal impersonation, Nov. 8.
Robert L. Bort, 29, homeless, third degree criminal trespass, Nov. 8.
State police:
Joseph D. Bouck, 19, of Palermo, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Nov. 5, held. This incident is pending with evidence.
Michael P. Hoge, 31, of Mexico, petit larceny, Nov. 6, appearance ticket.
Anthony S. Hemingway, 22, of Central Square, endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, Nov. 6, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Richard T. Pope, 38, of Phoenix, first-degree sex abuse, acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, Nov. 6, appearance ticket.
Natasha M. Hubbard, 37, of Watertown, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Nov. 8, appearance ticket.
Shane A. Ambriati, 53, of West Monroe, second-degree criminal contempt, Nov. 7, released on own recognizance.
Jared S. Heer, 32, of Central Square, DWI, 1st offense, Nov. 7, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Sinjin Z. Potter, 27, of Fulton, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, 11/8, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Diane I. Wheeler, 38, of Syracuse, second-degree menacing, second-degree burglary, Nov. 9, appearance ticket.
Cameron J. Lawyer, 31, of Central Square, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Nov. 9, appearance ticket.
Jerry R. Wheeler, 31, of Sandy Creek, fourth-degree criminal mischief, third degree criminal possession of stolen property, Nov. 10, held. This incident is pending investigation. Charged on Nov. 11 with petit larceny.
Tia A. Cordwell, 27, of Sandy Creek, third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Nov. 10, appearance ticket. Charged on Nov. 11 with petit larceny.
Marcus L. Lyles, 33, of Syracuse, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Nov. 10, held.
Shannon M. Adams, 34, of Hastings, DWI, 1st offense, Nov. 10, appearance ticket.
Edward E. Dumas, 40, of Central Square, DWI, 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Nov. 11, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Hope M. Louise, 32, of Mexico, two counts, acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, DWI, 1st offense, two counts, aggravated DWI, 1st offense, Nov. 11, held.
