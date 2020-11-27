Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Trey A. Grenga, 21, of 6 Avon Pkwy., Clay, bench warrant, Nov. 9, arraigned and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility in lieu of $500 cash/$1,000 bond.
Robert K. Sharp, 50, of 27440 Perch Lake Rd., Watertown, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and license plate violation, Nov. 10.
The passenger of the vehicle, Tracy M. Williams, 34, of 27382 Perch Lake Rd., was also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Sharp and Ms. Williams are scheduled to appear, town of Richland Court, Nov. 25.
Alicia N. Fleming, 34, of 1805 County Route 6, Volney, bench warrant, Nov. 10, arraigned and scheduled to appear, town of Granby Court, Nov. 16.
Robert J. Martin, 39, of 1480 County Route 4, Central Square, bench warrant, Nov. 10, turned over to Oswego City Police Department for further processing.
Shane R. Vivlamore, 33, of 148 W. Vanburen St., Oswego, bench warrant, Nov. 11, held awaiting arraignment.
Chad M. LeRoy, 32, of 133 E. Seneca St., Oswego, bench warrant, Nov. 11, held for arraignment.
Adam W. Dorsch, 39, of 3491 US Route 11, Mexico, first degree sex abuse, Nov. 11, held awaiting arraignment.
Sean M. Bryan, 40, of 178 E. Seventh St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, Nov. 11, arraigned and remanded in lieu of $1,000 cash/$2,000 bond, or $10,000 partially secured payment, scheduled to appear, town of Hannibal Court, Dec. 1.
Gerald J. Whitney, 49, of 1822 County Route 6, Volney, bench warrant, Nov. 11, arraigned and scheduled to appear, town of Minetto Court, Dec. 9.
Stephen A. Sprague, 33, of 23187 Timmerman Rd., Dexter, bench warrant, Nov. 11, arraigned and scheduled to appear, Mexico Town Court, Nov. 17.
Subsequently, Mr. Sprague was charged with third-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, driving without a license, and speeding, Nov. 11, scheduled to appear, town of Richland Court, Nov. 25.
Michelle J. Grass, 30, of 69 Bangall Rd., Mexico, bench warrant, Nov. 14, held to await arraignment.
Kate E. Miller, 32, of 1923 Harwood Dr., Lacona, arrest warrant, Nov. 16, turned over to the Watertown Police Department for further processing.
Joshua R. Ralston, 36, of 2685 County Route 2, Richland, second-degree burglary, third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and criminal obstruction of breathing, Nov. 16, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
On Nov. 17, while in custody, Patrol confirmed that Mr. Ralston had an active Arrest Warrant. He was scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court the same day.
Fulton Police Department:
Matthew D. Colling, 31, of 607 Utica St., Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, third degree burglary, and petit larceny, Nov. 9.
Amanda J. Grinnell, 41, of 418 Howard Rd., Fulton, bench warrant, Nov. 9.
Barry Bradley, 24, of 203 Worth St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, Oct. 10.
Barry D. Bradley, 24, of 203 Worth St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and third-degree attempted unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Nov. 11.
Alicia Fleming, 34, homeless, bench warrant, Nov. 10.
Timothy R. Moss, 31, of 4444 County Route 4, Oswego, three counts of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operator, and failed to stop at a stop sign, Nov. 9.
Jazmine I. Brown, 19, of 185 Pendergast Rd., Phoenix, criminal summons, Nov. 12.
Joseph M. Mason, 33, of 510 Seneca St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, Nov. 12.
Liberty Mauch, 41, of 172 Factory Rd., Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, Nov. 13.
Edward H. Scruton, 28, of 1730 Rathburn Rd., Oswego, arrest warrant, Nov. 14.
Andrew A. Peacock, 23, of 720 W. First St. S., Fulton, petit larceny, Nov. 15.
State police:
Amber J. Byrns, 30, of Pulaski, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Nov. 12, appearance ticket.
Dale L. Waterbury, 36, of Hastings, DWAI drugs, prior conviction within 10 years, Nov. 13.
Tracy E. Schaffer, 36, of Volney, second-degree criminal trespass, Nov. 12. This incident is pending, with evidence.
Tara L. Steele, 35, of Cleveland, second-degree criminal trespass, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Nov. 13, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Dillon M. Halsey, 23, of Pulaski, DWI, 1st offense, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, circumventing interlock device, Nov. 13, appearance ticket.
Teresa M. Bogart, 45, of Central Square, DWI, 1st offense, aggravated unlicensed operation, Nov. 14, appearance ticket.
Nicholas L. Mccarty, 24, of Oswego, fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Nov. 15, appearance ticket.
Abiu G. Velasquez, 21, of Hannibal, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, Nov. 15, appearance ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.