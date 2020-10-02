Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
James E. Baker, 39, of 38 Birch Ln., Oswego, four counts of criminal contempt, 1st degree; four counts of aggravated family offense; criminal contempt, 2nd degree; aggravated harassment, 2nd degree; harassment, 2nd degree; burglary, 2nd degree; assault, 3rd degree; criminal obstruction of breathing; petit larceny, Sept. 17; held in the Oswego County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment on same day for all charges, scheduled to appear, Town of Scriba Court, Oct. 8.
Kimberly Crossway, 32, of 121 Orton Rd., Pulaski, criminal trespass, 2nd degree, Sept. 17; scheduled to appear, Town of Albion Court, Oct. 5.
Corey S. Cardinali, 23, of 5 Carter Rd., Hannibal, petit larceny, Sept. 19; scheduled to appear, Town of Granby Court, Oct. 5.
Diemond L. Wynn, 22, of 8301 Limekiln Rd., Lyons, bench warrant, Sept. 19; held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Gregory G. Rhinehart, 24, of Governor St., Oswego, promoting prison contraband, 1st degree, Sept. 20; scheduled for arraignment same day.
Michelle M. Gallo, 37, of 15 Hoyt Rd., Pennellville, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal contempt, 2nd degree, Sept. 21; scheduled to appear, Town of Schroeppel Court, Oct. 21.
Joseph F. Bulla, 76, of 513 Buffalo St., Fulton, criminal trespass, 2nd degree, Sept. 22; scheduled to appear, Town of Schroeppel Court, Oct. 1.
Cory L. DeMott, 38, of 470 County Route 3, Fulton, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree; and speed violation, Sept. 22; scheduled to appear, Town of Hannibal Court, Oct. 6.
Eric J. DeMott, 40, of 301 Rochester St., Hannibal, passenger in the vehicle driven by Cory L. DeMott, was arrested on a warrant. He was turned over to NY State Police for further processing.
Michael T. Bratchie, 39, of 1181 County Route 3, Hannibal, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree; and petit larceny, Sept. 22; scheduled to appear, Town of Volney Court, Oct. 5.
Nicole M. Holland, 26, of 3532 State Route 49, Central Square, possession of a hypodermic instrument; and equipment violation, Sept. 23; scheduled to appear, Oswego City Court , Oct. 6.
Fulton Police Department:
Cayla E. Newcombe, 28, of 130 Cedarwood Dr., Fulton, probation warrant, Sept. 14.
Marissa L. Laun, 25, of 38 Birch Lane, Oswego, aggravated unlicensed operator, 3rd degree; and no mirror/no leftside view mirror, Sept. 14.
Krystal L. Smith, 20, of 501 Seneca St., Fulton, criminal contempt, 2nd degree, Sept. 17.
Jason M. Demott, 35, of 309 W. Broadway, Fulton, bench warrant, Sept. 18.
Sean C. Courtney, 27, of 321 Kirch Dr., Mattydale, arrest warrant, Sept. 18.
Kevin M. Ward, 35, homeless, petit larceny, Sept. 19.
Clarissa M. Perez, 25, of 80 W. Seneca St., Oswego, aggravated unlicensed operator, 2nd degree and unlicensed operator.
Ashley M. Durgan, 22, of 401 Hannibal St., Fulton, bench warrant, Aug. 20.
Travis J. Catherman, 22, of 315 Rochester St., Fulton, criminal contempt, 2nd degree; criminal trespass, 2nd degree, and criminal tampering, 3rd degree, Sept 20.
Anthony J. Polcaro, 32, of 3018 Grant Ave., Syracuse, aggravated unlicensed operator, 3rd degree; unlicensed operator; and inadequate/no muffler, Sept. 20.
State police:
Iona E. White, 35, of Watertown, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Sept. 17; appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Roseanna L. Yaw, 35, of Carthage, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree, 9/17; appearance ticket.
Gerald D. Nolan, 39, of Phoenix, unlawfully dealing with a child, 1st degree, Sept. 17; appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Joseph D. Bouck, 19, of Fulton, petit larceny, 9/17; appearance ticket.
James C. Fuller, 37, of Oneida, resisting arrest; aggravated unlicensed operation; DWI, previous conviction within 10 years; 9/17; held.
Pamela A. Devlin, 62, of Central Square, DWI, 1st offense, Sept. 18; appearance ticket.
Bradley S. Coombs, 41, of Cortland, criminal contempt, 2nd degree, Sept. 18; appearance ticket.
Corey S. Cardinali, 23, of Hannibal, criminal possession of stolen property, 3rd degree, Sept. 18; held.
Mykhailo Tataryn, 43, of Stamford, Connecticut, DWI, 1st offense, Sept. 19; appearance ticket.
Paul J. Gurrola, 33, of West Monroe, criminal obstruction of breathing, Sept. 19; held.
Ian C. Ehrig, 28, of Watertown, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, 3rd degree, Sept. 19; appearance ticket.
Christopher J. Rogers, 29, of Fulton, vehicular assault 2nd; vehicular manslaughter, 2nd degree; leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death; DWI, 1st offense, Sept. 19. This incident is pending investigation.
Burton C. Rulison, 43, of Fulton, aggravated unlicensed operation; DWI, 1st offense, Sept. 19; appearance ticket.
Mark K. Thomas, 49, of Altmar, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree, Sept. 20; appearance ticket.
Cheryl A. Makepeace, 60, of Phoenix, DWI, 1st offense, Sept. 21; appearance ticket.
Kenneth W. McGuiness, 41, of West Monroe, aggravated harassment, 2nd degree, Sept. 22; appearance ticket.
Jonathan C. House, 35, of Schroeppel, criminal mischief, 4th degree, Sept. 22; appearance ticket.
Herb J. David, 50, of Fulton, criminal trespass, 3rd degree, Sept. 23; appearance ticket.
