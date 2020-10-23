Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Richard O. Cooley, 63, of 11371 South St., Cato, fourth-degree criminal mischief; second-degree reckless endangerment, Oct. 9; scheduled to appear, town of Parish Court, Oct. 20.
Andrew R. Wills, 48, of 662 County Route, Oswego, two counts first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; DWI; refusal to take breath test; driving without a license; bench warrant, Oct. 10; held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court later that day.
Cody K. Thomas, 27, of 4922 N. Jefferson St., Pulaski, bench warrant, Oct. 11; held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Jorge H. Delgado, 23, of 26 E. Fourth St., Oswego, arrest warrant, Oct. 11; held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Jorge H. Padua, 23, of 26 E. Fourth St., Oswego, probation warrant, Oct. 12; scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court same day.
Kenneth E. Green, 57, of 1587 County Route 4, Central Square, second-degree criminal contempt, Oct. 12; scheduled to appear, town of Palermo Court, Oct. 26.
Michelle A. Nisiewicz, 45, of 808 Wadsworth St., North Syracuse, probation warrant, Oct. 13; held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Matthew T. Loveall, 29, bench warrant, Oct. 13; arrested at the Oswego County Correctional Facility where he was currently being held; scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court same day.
Fulton Police Department:
James B. Sullivan, 27, of 536 County Route 3, Fulton, second-degree rape; second-degree criminal sex act; and endangering the welfare of a child, Oct. 5.
Joseph R. Munger, 53, of 557 S. First St., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operator; and unlicensed operator, Oct. 5.
Ashley M. Durgan, 22, of 401 Hannibal St., Fulton, arrest warrant, Oct. 6.
Paula R. Coller, 37, of 219 Seneca St., Fulton, arrest warrant, Oct. 6.
Joshua M. Sprague, 37, of 4010 State Route 69, Mexico, no/inadequate tail lamps; and aggravated unlicensed operator, 3rd degree.
Kevin M. Ward, 35, of 24 W. 11th St., Fulton, arrest warrant, Oct. 9.
Chance N. Stewart, 40, of 170 E. Fourth St., Oswego, second-degree kidnapping; two counts first-degree assault; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon; fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon; and second-degree menacing,, Oct. 9.
Ryan K. Pitcher, 33, of 112 Dickerson St., Syracuse, bench warrant, Oct. 9.
Scott A. Wells, 22, of 17 N. Sixth St., Fulton, third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator; unlicensed operator; leaving the scene of a property damage accident; failure to keep right; failure to stop at a stop sign at four different locations; failure to comply with a lawful order; improper plates; driving the wrong direction on a one-way street; speed in zone in two different locations; and passed red signal, Oct. 8.
Kenneth Michael Bacon, of 28 Lake St., Pulaski, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Oct. 10.
Alex J. Downer, 30, of 743 County Route 13, Lacona, probation warrant, Oct. 10.
Terry Spaulding, 61, of 118 Lyon St., Fulton, first-degree criminal contempt; aggravated family offense; and second-degree harassment, Oct. 10.
Charles J. Clew, 32, of 16 Country Ln., Fulton, third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle; petit larceny; second-degree aggravated unlicensed operator; and unlicensed operator, Oct. 10.
Anthony S. Brooks, 30, of 324 W. Broadway, Fulton, bench warrant, Oct. 10.
Dominic Diaz, 19, of 157 N. Fifth St., Fulton, warrant, Oct. 9.
Sara J. Bentley, 31, of 7 N. Seventh St., Fulton, warrant, Oct. 11.
Joseph Michael Mason, 33, of 510 Seneca St., Fulton, strangulation, second degree, Oct. 11.
State police:
Hannah O. Mallinger, 21, of Chittenango, petit larceny, Oct. 8; appearance ticket.
Christina L. Daggett, 34, of Central Square, third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle; second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, Oct. 8; held.
Liberty D. Mauch, 41, of Hannibal, petit larceny, Oct. 8; appearance ticket.
Jeremy W. Tassie, 30, of Massena, criminal mischief, Oct. 8; appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Namel K. James, 43, of Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Oct. 9; appearance ticket.
Szakary E. Somers, 20, of Central Square, DWI, first offense, Oct. 11; appearance ticket.
Kyle J. Parker, 27, of Fulton, aggravated unlicensed operation, Oct. 11; appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Stevenson R. Allen, 30, of Central Square, circumvent interlock device, Oct. 11; appearance ticket.
Matthew J. Celeste, 36, of Central Square, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (assault rifle); third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (ammunition clip), Oct. 12. This incident is pending investigation.
