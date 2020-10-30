Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Brenden J. Sheltray, 29, of 20 Carriage Ln., Cazenovia, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and speed in zone, Oct. 16, scheduled to appear, Town of Parish Court, 11/3/20.
Michael R. Heisler, 29, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, scheduled to appear, Town of Parish Court, 11/3/20.
Nicole A. Avery, 34, of 168 E. Ninth St., Oswego, bench warrant, Oct. 16, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Timothy L. Benway, 28, of 24 Ontario St., Oswego, bench warrant, Oct. 17, turned over to the Oswego City Police Dept. for further processing.
India L. Parkhurst, 23, of 119 W. Thomas St., Rome, bench warrant, Oct. 17, held for arraignment in CAP Court.
Daniel G. Atkinson, 34, of 197 County Route 1A, Scriba, operating a vehicle without interlock device, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving without a license, and depositing refuse on highway, Oct. 17, scheduled to appear, Town of Scriba Court, 11/5/20.
Colby J. Ferguson, 19, of 54 Bridge St., Pulaski, fourth-degree grand larceny, and petit larceny, Oct. 19, scheduled to appear, Town of Sandy Creek Court, 11/5/20.
Bradley J. Hillman, 26 of 443 County Route 4, Hastings, bench warrant, Oct. 20, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Jaden I. Gaffney, 20, of 264 Washington Blvd., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and disobeyed traffic control device, Oct. 8.
Kenneth W. Miller Jr., 39, of 117 Riverscape Dr., Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt (two counts), and fourth degree criminal mischief, Oct. 12.
Kenneth A. Hobart Jr., 36, of 618 Erie St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator, and unlicensed operator, Oct. 15.
Edward L. Schroeder, 36, of 5350 State Route 104, Oswego, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child, Oct. 14.
Amanda L. Bailey, 29, homeless, warrant, Oct. 15.
Tiffany L. Merrill, 32, homeless, arrest warrant, Oct. 16.
Jesse D.D. Cali, 25, of 1195 County Route 3, Hannibal, arrest warrant, Oct. 16.
Kevin M. Ward, 35, of 24 W. 11th St., Fulton, third-degree burglary, and petit larceny, Oct. 16.
Nicole A. Avery, 34, of 508 Cayuga St., Fulton, bench warrant, Oct. 16.
State police:
Brian A. Blowers, 45, of Blossvale, New York, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Oct. 15, appearance ticket.
Ronald R. Clarke, 58, of Mexico, second-degree criminal tampering, Oct. 16, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Andrew R. Clarke, 29, of Mexico, second-degree criminal tampering, Oct. 16, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Darnell S. Dodard, 27, of Palm Bay, Fla., third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Oct. 16, appearance ticket.
Kevin M. Ward, 35, of Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, Oct. 16, appearance ticket.
Jody L. Burke, 49, of Camden, aggravated unlicensed operation, registration suspended, DWI, 1st offense, Oct. 17, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Michael B. Penny, 38, of Syracuse, DWI, 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Oct. 18, appearance ticket.
Nelson A. Allen, 39, of Fulton, third-degree unauthorized use of vehicle, Oct. 17, appearance ticket.
Ronald R. Clarke, 58, of Mexico, second-degree criminal tampering, Oct. 16, appearance ticket.
Andrew R. Clarke, 29, of Mexico, second-degree criminal tampering, Oct. 16, appearance ticket.
Benjamin R. Clarke, 36, of Mexico, second-degree criminal tampering, Oct. 18, appearance ticket.
Randall L. Chapman, 51, of Constantia, fourth-degree grand larceny, Oct. 18, appearance ticket.
Sean T. Oakes, 33, of Baldwinsville, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Oct. 19, appearance ticket.
Tyler J. Rice, 30, of Cleveland, New York, DWI, 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Oct. 20, appearance ticket.
Kobe W. Wuest, 21, of West Monroe, second-degree menacing, fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, Oct. 20, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Matthew J. Celeste, 36, of Central Square, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (three or more firearms), third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (ammunition clip), Oct. 21, released on own recognizance. This incident is pending investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.