Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Allan J. Breckenridge, 29, of 105 Opal Dr., Aiken, SC, felony bench warrant with full extradition, Sept. 4, transferred to the Oswego County Correctional Facility, scheduled to appear, Oswego County Court, Sept. 8.
Mathew R. Abbott, 39, of 24 Carter Rd., Hannibal, bench warrant, Sept. 4, turned over to New York State Police for further processing.
Richard B. D’Andrea, 34, of 11 Fayette Ave., Buffalo, false impersonation, Sept. 6, scheduled, Town of Scriba Court, Sept. 10.
Daniel P. Springer, 31, of 3733 State Route 3, Fulton, criminal contempt, 2nd degree, Sept. 7, scheduled, Town of Palermo Court, Sept. 14.
Brittainy A. Parker, 28, of 663 Paradise Rd., Central Square, criminal mischief, 4th degree, Sept. 8, scheduled, Town of Granby Court, Sept. 21
Fulton Police Department:
Ramon E. Garcia Jr., 21, of 418 Howard Rd., Fulton, arrest warrant, Aug. 31.
Davonte T. Graham, 19, homeless, two counts of criminal contempt, 2nd degree; two counts of endangering the welfare of a child; and one count of criminal mischief, 4th degree, Aug. 31.
Amanda L. Bailey, 29, homeless, bench warrant, Sept. 1.
Dylan T. Cooper, 24, of 258 S. Fifth St., Fulton, disorderly conduct; unlawful possession of marijuana, 2nd degree, Sept. 2.
Tristan E. Zody, 21, homeless, bench warrant.
Jamell B. Morgan, 32, of 310 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, arrest warrant, Sept. 2.
Jeremy E. Hector, 40, of 24 Carter Rd., Hannibal, bench warrant, Sept. 2.
Joseph J. Mezza, 64, of 146 Arcadia Ave., Oswego, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree subdivision one; criminally using drug paraphernalia, 2nd degree subdivision two; criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree; driving while ability impaired by drugs; and failing to use signal, Sept. 2.
William L. Spears, of 201 Seneca St., Fulton, criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd degree; menacing, 2nd degree; criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree; criminal obstruction of breathing; harassment, 2nd degree, Sept. 2.
William M. Player III, 20, homeless, exposure of a person, Sept. 3.
Jesse J. Butchino, 34, of 95 Ontario St., Oswego, bench warrant, Sept. 3.
Brandon R. Ouderkirk, 35, of 37 Samuel Way, Oswego, bench warrant, Sept. 4.
Lisa R. Ingison, 41, of 532 County Route 3, Fulton, bench warrant, Sept. 4.
Andrea Spears, 35, 201 Seneca St., Fulton, bench warrant, Sept. 2.
Akio A. Acevedo, 18, of 58 S. Tenth St., Fulton, menacing, 2nd degree; criminal possession of a weapon, 4th degree; harassment, 2nd degree, Sept. 6.
State police:
Buck L. Bates, 36, of Oswego, petit larceny, Sept. 4, appearance ticket.
Jeremy L. Champney, 24, of Constantia, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree; DWI, 1st offense, Sept. 5, appearance ticket.
Rebecca L. Lance, 38, of Altmar, obstruction of governmental administration, 2nd degree, 9/5, appearance ticket.
Kelly A. Eustace, 47, of Constantia, acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, Sept. 5, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Kirk B. Kinville, 29, of Granby, criminal mischief, 4th degree, Sept. 6, held.
Robert W. Brown, 54, of Clay, DWI, 1st offense, Sept. 6, appearance ticket.
Carey R. Gorman, 35, of Watertown, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree, Sept. 6, appearance ticket.
Nathan D. Dean, 26, of Fulton, petit larceny, Sept. 6, appearance ticket.
Seth M. Baum, 20, of Fulton, DWI, 1st offense, Sept. 7, appearance ticket.
Martin M. Hughes, 35, of Camden, aggravated unlicensed operation, 2nd degree, Sept. 7, appearance ticket.
Tyler L. Ager, 27, of Mexico, sex abuse, 2nd degree, Sept. 9. This incident is pending with evidence.
David J. Ager, 29, of Mexico, sex abuse, 1st degree, Sept. 9, held. This incident is pending with evidence.
Troy E. Deisz, 20, of Brewerton, DWI, 1st offense, Sept. 9, appearance ticket.
Corey S. Cardinali, 23, of Hannibal, criminal mischief, 4th degree, Sept. 9, cash bail.
Kevin M. Ward, 35, of Fulton, burglary, 3rd degree, Sept. 9, appearance ticket.
Joanne L. Ungaro, 46, of Syracuse, grand larceny, 4th degree, Sept. 3, appearance ticket.
