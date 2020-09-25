Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Brandi L. Gates, 22, of 590 Main St., Phoenix, criminal sex act, 1st degree; endangering the welfare of a child, Sept. 9; arraigned, CAP Court, same day. Case remains an open investigation.
Arkeem J. Betts, 33, of 119 Coral Ave., Syracuse, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 2nd degree; and an equipment violation, Sept. 9, following a traffic stop on I-81 in the Town of Parish. Upon further investigation, police allegedly recovered nine packets of a substance that allegedly tested positive for fentanyl compound of heroin; scheduled to appear, Town of Parish Court, Sept. 15.
Daniel T. Mason, 66, of 427 Silk Rd., Fulton, lewdness for allegedly exposing himself to a census worker at his residence, Sept. 9; scheduled to appear, Town of Volney Court, Sept. 24.
Zachary R. Bentley, 22, of 21 Perry Rd., Pennellville, felony bench warrant, Sept. 9; transferred to Oswego County Correctional Facility staff.
Tony M. Lynch, 63, of 167 Lorton Lake Dr., Altmar, arrest warrant, Sept. 9; turned over to Cazenovia Police Dept. for further processing.
Margaret A. Burm, 64, of 662 County Route 1, Oswego, Criminal Mischief, 3rd degree, Sept. 10; scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court, same day.
Michel M. Palmowski Jr., 27, of 1418 US Route 11, Hastings, felony bench warrant, Sept. 10; held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Tony J. Hilton, 29, of 291 Kaine Rd., Williamstown, aggravated unlicensed operation, 1st degree; failure to obey police officer; speeding; illegal turn; DWAI; and failure to stop at stop sign, Sept. 12; scheduled to appear, Town of Williamstown Court, Sept. 28.
Robert J. Rice Jr., 35, of 108 E 5th St., Oswego, aggravated harassment, 2nd degree, Sept. 12; scheduled to appear, Town of Scriba Court, Sept. 24.
Horace F. Shepard, 43, of 1219 Comstock Ave., Syracuse, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 4th degree; criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree; DWI; operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%; reckless driving; and improper entrance/exit on highway, Sept. 13. According to police, Shepard was observed driving south on I-81 in the northbound lanes. Shepard was held in the Oswego County Correctional Facility to await CAP Court.
Charles S. Hudson, 34, of 2572 County Route 57, Fulton, attempted assault, 2nd degree, Sept. 13; scheduled to appear, Town of Granby Court, Sept. 28.
George C. Manford Jr., 44, of 360 W. 4th St. S., Fulton, two counts petit larceny, Sept. 14; Manford is to appear, Town of Granby Court, Oct. 5.
Chad E. Merrills Sr., 39, of 3 Larobardiere Rd., Mexico, arrest warrant, Sept. 14; turned over to Troy City Police Dept. for further processing.
Bobby J. Hoyt, 29, of 2588 State Route 11, Mexico, criminal sexual act, 1st degree; endangering the welfare of a child, Sept. 15; arraigned in CAP Court on same day.
Daniel P. Springer, 31, of 3733 State Route 3, Fulton, burglary, 2nd degree; two counts criminal mischief, 4th degree; three counts criminal contempt, 2nd degree, Sept. 15; arraigned in CAP Court, scheduled to appear in Town of Palermo Court, Oct. 27.
Oswego City Police Department:
Tasha L. Frass, 32, of 716 Westcott St., Syracuse, aggravated driving while intoxicated; driving while intoxicated, 1st offense; and unlawful possession of marijuana, Sept. 7; held awaiting arraignment in Oswego City Court on Sept. 7.
Rebecca Manchester, 39, of 71 W. Albany St., Oswego, assault, 2nd degree; criminal possession, 3rd degree; and aggravated family offense, Sept. 7; held for arraignment, CAP court, Sept. 7.
Marcos S. Guzman, 26, of 128 W. Seventh St., Oswego, trespass, Sept. 7; appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 22.
Neal Mclean, 28, of 75 E. 10th St., Oswego, two counts petit larceny; aggravated harassment; criminal contempt, 1st degree, Sept. 7; transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.
Vanessa H. Wahrendorf, 35, of 241 W. 5th St., Oswego, criminal contempt, 2nd degree, Sept. 7; transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility, held awaiting arraignment, Oswego County CAP court.
Jeremy Rupert, 43, of 1741 County Route 48, Fulton, bench warrant, resisting arrest, Sept. 7; processed and transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment on Sept. 8.
Matthew C. Victory, 24, of 137 E. 2nd St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, Sept. 9; appearance ticket, return court date, Sept. 24.
Kera H. Reed, 32, of 318 Mullen Rd., Fulton, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree, Sept. 9; appearance ticket, Oswego City Court.
Timothy L. Benway, 28, of 7433 State Route 104, Oswego, bench warrant; resisting arrest, Sept. 10; held pending arraignment, Oswego County CAP Court.
Jacob M. Perkins, 25, of 108 E. Cayuga St., Oswego, aggravated unlicensed operator, 3rd degree, Sept. 10; processed and released on three uniformed traffic tickets, return court date, Oswego City Court, Sept. 24.
Christopher Burr, 33, of 90 Canal Rd., Phoenix, reckless driving; aggravated unlicensed operator, 3rd degree; reckless endangerment 2nd degree, Sept. 10; appearance ticket, return court date, Oswego City Court, Sept. 24.
Dylan M. Holmes, 23, of 1053 Sterling Station, Sterling, reckless endangerment, 2nd degree; reckless driving, Sept. 10; appearance ticket, return court date, Oswego City Court, Sept. 22.
Brian M. Rodriquez, 37, homeless, criminal trespass, 2nd degree, Sept. 10; appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 24.
Tracy A. Roach, 41, of 24 Ontario St., Oswego, arrest warrant, Sept. 10; held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court.
George Knighton Jr., 26. of 157 E. 4th St., Oswego, bench warrant, Sept. 12; transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility, arraigned Sept. 13.
Matthew S. McHenry, 21, of 145 W. Schuyler St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, Sept. 12; appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 24.
Eric J. Scoville, 30, of 329 Maple St., Oswego, bench warrant, Sept. 12; transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment in Oswego Count CAP Court on Sept. 12.
Fulton Police Department:
Tristan E. Zody, 21, homeless, criminal trespass, 3rd degree; unlawful possession of marijuana, 2nd degree, Sept. 7.
Dominic M. Smith, 24, homeless, burglary, 3rd degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; unlawful possession of marijuana, 2nd degree, Sept. 7.
Justin W. Herstreith, 26, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, operating without insurance; aggravated unlicensed operator, 3rd degree; unlicensed operator; inadequate or no stop lamps; unregistered motor vehicle, Sept. 7.
Paul S. Kryger, 20, of 186 E. 10th St., Oswego, bench warrant, Sept. 8.
Jody L. Sherard, 39, of 12066 Old State Rd., Cato, resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, Sept. 10.
Joshua Baez-Arnold, 33, homeless, arrest warrant, Sept. 10.
Timothy M. Sperbeck, 59, of 8 Kingdom Rd., Fulton, aggravated driving while intoxicated; driving while intoxicated; and failed to keep right, Sept. 11.
Steven D. Hanlon, 33, of 551 State Route 34, Hannibal, aggravated unlicensed operator, 3rd degree; failure to stop at a stop sign, Sept. 9.
Austin M. Wise, 21, of 180 Ridge Rd., Oswego, parole warrant, Sept. 12.
George J. Myers, 22, of 29 Birch Lane, Oswego, driving while intoxicated; failing to use a turn signal within 100 feet, Sept. 12.
Michael J. Reynolds, 41, of 502 Worth St., Fulton, speed in zone; unlicensed operator; aggravated unlicensed operation, 2nd degree, Sept. 12.
State police:
Donald W. Atkins, 73, of Pennellville, criminal mischief, Sept. 10; appearance ticket.
Johnathan P. Becker, 40, of Mexico, aggravated unlicensed operation; DWI, previous convictions within 10 years; circumventing interlock, Sept 11; held.
Amanda M. Moffett, 21, of Constantia, two counts criminal mischief, Sept. 11; appearance ticket.
Donald J. Price, 19, of Parish, burglary, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree, Sept. 12; appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Allen M. Hudson, 28, of Baldwinsville, DWI, 1st offense, Sept. 13; appearance ticket.
Keith E. Cronk, 25, of Pulaski, criminal contempt, 2nd degree, Sept. 13; held.
Ryan C. Haynes, 26, of Hastings, circumvent interlock, Sept. 13; appearance ticket.
Rebbecca A. Canfield, 32, of Bernhards Bay, petit larceny, Sept. 14; appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Makenzie L. Kelly, 26, of Oswego, criminal possession of controlled substance, 7th degree, Sept. 15; appearance ticket.
Brandon R. Ouderkirk, 35, of Fulton, criminal possession of controlled substance, 7th degree, 9/15; appearance ticket.
Ryan D. Isabell, 34, of New Haven, criminal possession of a weapon, 4th degree, 9/16; appearance ticket.
Desirae A. White, 33, of Parish, endangering the welfare of a child; DWI, 1st offense; aggravated DWI: with child, 1st offense, Sept. 16; appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Kaleb A. Maginn, 21, of Phoenix, rape, 3rd degree; criminal sex act, 3rd degree; criminal sale of marijuana, 2nd degree; endangering the welfare of a child; unlawful dealing with a child, 1st degree; Sept. 16; cash bail. This incident is pending - with evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.