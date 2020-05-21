Fulton Police Department:
Richard Stagles, 34, of 64 N. Fourth St., Fulton, arrested on warrant issued through Cayuga County Court for the alleged crime of petit larceny, May 5. Stagles was turned over to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office.
Kyle Richard Moore, 28, of 13 Nestle Ave., Fulton, was arrested on a superior court arrest warrant for grand larceny 3rd and 4th issued by the Oswego County Court, May 6.
According to police, Moore stole twenty-four thousand dollars ($24,000.00) from the victim.
James R. Hull, 32, of 406 Park Ave., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful imprisonment 2nd, criminal obstruction of breathing, and criminal mischief 4th, May 7.
Ryan K. Pitcher, 33, of 210 W. First St. South, Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing, criminal 4th, and harassment 2nd, May 7.
Damien E. Bartlett, 25, of 60 W. First St. South, Fulton, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, menacing 2nd, and harassment 2nd, May 8.
Ryan P. Wilson, 45, of 14 Powers Dr., Fulton, criminal contempt 1st, and harassment 2nd, May 9.
Dalton C.J. Stott, 22, of 1137 County Route 37, Central Square, criminal mischief 4th, endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment 2nd, May 10.
Misty A. Reynolds, 34, of 29. S. Fourth St., Fulton, arrested on an arrest warrant issued through SUNY Police Upstate Medical for the alleged crime of theft of services. The defendant was turned over to the Syracuse Police Department.
Oswego City Police Department:
Sammara Stowell, 26, of 7 Powers Dr., Fulton, petit larceny, May 4, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 2.
Desiree L. Chatraw, 26, of 13 E. Fourth St., Oswego, criminal trespass 2nd, resisting arrest, May 4.
Leighton E. Reynnells, 21, homeless, criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, May 5, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 2.
June L. Wallace, 34, homeless, petit larceny, May 5, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 2.
Michael J. Hemingway, 34, of 102 W. Mohawk St., Oswego, May 6, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle 3rd, resisting arrest and harassment 2nd, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 2.
Eric J. Scoville, 30, of 329 Maple St., Oswego, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, possession of marihuana 2nd, possession of hypodermic instrument, May 6, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 2. Scoville was turned over to the Cicero Police Department in regards to an unrelated warrant.
Travis R. Ransear, 26, of 76 Eisenhower Ave., Oswego, possession of a hypodermic instrument, grand larceny 4th, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass 2nd, May 6, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 2 for arraignment purposes.
Steven F. Douglas, 37, homeless, burglary 2nd, grand larceny 4th, petit larceny, criminal trespass 2nd, criminal trespass 3rd, and criminal mischief, May 7. Douglas was arraigned on May 8 while in custody at Oswego County Correctional Facility.
Robert F. Moshier, 30, of 42 SW Ninth St., Oswego, criminal contempt 1st, May 8.
Theodore A. Glowa IV, 22, of 30 Dublin St., Oswego, arrested for violating the local Social Host ordinance, May 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 30.
Sajani Hall, 30, of 107 W. Oneida St., Oswego, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, May 9. Hall was held awaiting arraignment at Oswego County CAP Court.
State police:
Michael J. Morrison, 27, of Baldwinsville, DWI, aggravated DWI, May 9.
Tabitha Bullock, 42, of Parish, petit larceny, May 9, appearance ticket.
Cory E. Kuznia, 22, of Bernhards Bay, obstruction of governmental administration 2nd, criminal possession of marihuana 4th, May 9, appearance ticket.
James W. Abbatiello, 47, of Phoenix, criminal contempt 2nd, May 10, appearance ticket.
Zachary J. Loughrey, 20, of Martville, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, appearance ticket.
Bonnie J. Sacco, 61, of Oswego, identity theft, May 12, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Jason M. Demott, 35, of Fulton, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, May 12, appearance ticket.
Russell G. Bardin, 40, of Oswego, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, May 12.
Joseph E. Tilden, 32, of Amboy, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, criminal possession of a firearm, May 14, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Delos E. Decker, 37, of West Monroe, petit larceny, May 14, appearance ticket.
Joseph R. Converse, 20, of Liverpool, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, May 14, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.