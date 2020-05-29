Fulton Police Department:
Joshua E. Hemingway Jr., 21, of 89 Mullen Rd., Fulton, menacing 2nd, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, two counts, and petit larceny, May 11.
Oswego City Police Department:
Shane Kent, 34, homeless, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd, registration suspended, operating vehicle without insurance, May 11, and petit larceny, May 13, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 2.
Nathan R.J. Sims, 22, of 49 Ontario Street, Oswego, harassment 2nd, endangering the welfare of a child, May 11. Sims was transported to Oswego County Correctional Facility and held for arraignment on May 12 in the Oswego County CAP Court.
Amanda L. Fredenburg, 30, of 622 W. Second St. South, Fulton, petit larceny, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, May 11, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 2.
Marcus A. Martin, 31, of 132 West Fourth Street, Oswego, resisting arrest, harassment 2nd, May 12, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 2.
Sandra M. Walts, 24, of 1002 County Route 14, Fulton, was arrested May 12 for an active bench warrant issued out of the Oswego City Court. Walts was held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on May 12.
Michael J. Hemingway, 34, of 102 W. Mohawk St., Oswego, assault 2nd, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, and resisting arrest, May 13, transferred to Oswego County Correctional Facility where he was held awaiting arraignment.
Christian M. Vidal, 24, of 65 E. Tenth St., Oswego, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd, May 13, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 2.
Kara C. Dodge, 25, of 3404 County Route 57, Oswego, criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd, and criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, May 13. Dodge was held for arraignment at the Oswego County CAP Court.
Taylor S. Clark, 27, of 605 Clark St., Fulton, petit larceny, May 13, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 2.
Donald M. Odin, 34, homeless, arrested May 14 on an active felony bench warrant issued out of Oswego City Court. Odin was held awaiting arraignment at Oswego CAP Court.
Robert Moshier, 30, of 42 SW Ninth St., Oswego, criminal contempt 1st, May 14.
Andrew Stienburg, 25, of 489 County Rt. 36, Hannibal, criminal contempt 1st, and harassment 2nd, May 14, arraigned in Oswego City Court and released to reappear on June 16.
Ryan J. Taylor, 28, of 91 Hamilton St., Oswego, harassment 2nd, May 15. Taylor was held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on May 15.
Tierra K. Strother, 22, of 36 Rathburn Rd., Oswego, petit larceny, May 16.
Darian Dorr, 22, of 88 Maiden Lane Rd., Scriba, criminal mischief 3rd, leaving the scene of an accident, May 16, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 2.
State police:
Ryan M. Baker, 38, of Oswego, criminal contempt 2nd, May 15, appearance ticket.
Cara H. Dippold, 33, of Sandy Creek, endangering the welfare of a child, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs 1st, aggravated DWI, May 15, appearance ticket. This case is pending investigation.
William A. Knapp, 40, of Altmar, resisting arrest 1, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle 3rd, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs 1st, reckless driving, May 15, appearance ticket. This case is pending investigation.
Ronnie G. Zaremsky, 39, of Hastings, obstructing governmental administration 2nd, resisting arrest, aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI-previous conviction in 10 years, May 16.
Jasmine E. Becker, 22, of Syracuse, criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd, three counts, May 17.
Brittany L. Ruth, 33, of Syracuse, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, May 17, appearance ticket.
Eduardo A. Belen, 29, of Fulton, aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd, motor vehicle violation: registration suspended, May 16, appearance ticket.
Mark K. Thomas, 49, of Albion, petit larceny, May 17, appearance ticket.
Brooke E. Sherbino, 40, of Rochester, petit larceny, May 17, appearance ticket.
Vincent B. Cook, 50, of Central Square, unregistered vehicle dismantler, May 19, appearance ticket.
Margaret S. Mothersell, 27, of Fulton, petit larceny, May 20, appearance ticket.
Tristan E. Zody, 21, of Mexico, criminal contempt 2nd, May 20, held.
Charles W. Rothenburg, 27, of Richland, petit larceny, May 21, appearance ticket.
Kevin M. Ward, 34, of Fulton, criminal trespass 3rd, petit larceny, May 21, appearance ticket.
