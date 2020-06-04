Fulton Police Department:
Tanisha C. Alexander, 34, of 116 N. Seventh St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, May 19.
Ian J.W. Woodward, 34, of 116 N. Seventh St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, May 19.
Eric Donahue, 40, of 2080 Main St., New Woodstock, NY, bench warrant, May 22.
Salvatore L. Prince, 33, of 844 Utica St., Fulton, criminal contempt 1st, criminal contempt 2nd, harassment 2nd, grand larceny 4th, and endangering the welfare of a child, May 23.
William Carl Boyke, 37, of 143 O’Connor Rd., Oswego, criminal contempt 1st and criminal contempt 2nd, aggravated family offense May 24.
Angel L. Gonzalez, 26, of 260 W. Fourth St. South, Fulton, criminal contempt 2nd, May 24.
Oswego City Police Department:
Dakota J. Jones, 34, 411 S. Fourth St., Fulton, reckless endangerment 2nd and criminal mischief 3rd, May 18, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 2.
Edwin N. Gonzalez-Ortiz, 22, 602 Utica St., Fulton, criminal possession of marihuana 4th, May 19, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 2.
Michael Rosario, 25, 192 E. Second St., Apt. C, Oswego and/or 125 West Schuyler St., Apt. lower left, Oswego, arrested May 20 on an active bench warrant out of Oswego City Court for reckless criminal mischief, harassment 2nd, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and violation of probation. Rosario was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was held pending arraignment.
Joseph P. Muscarella, 29, 5350 State Route 104, Oswego unlawful possession of marihuana 2nd, May 20, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 2.
Bobby R. Jones, 34, 52 West Sixth St., Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child and assault 3rd, May 21. Jones was held pending CAP court on the evening of May 21.
Amanda L. Bailey, 29, 603 Buffalo Rd., Fulton, aggravated unlicensed operator 3rd, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, and obtaining a controlled substance outside of original container, May 21, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 2.
Christian J. Camacho, 22, 79 E. Cayuga St., Oswego, criminal possession of a weapon 4th, menacing 2nd, harassment 2nd, and unlawful possession of marihuana 2nd, May 22, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 2.
Mark J. Isdel, 30, homeless, arrested on an active arrest warrant, May 22, held pending arraignment in CAP court later that evening.
Elliott Perry, 41, 283 MacDougal Rd., Fulton, petit larceny for allegedly stealing a license plate from a parked vehicle, May 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 2.
Shane A. Kent, 34, 140 W. Bridge St., Oswego, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, criminal possession of a weapon 4th, and aggravated unlicensed operator 2nd, May 23, transported to the Oswego City Police Department, held pending arraignment.
Chad Huber, homeless, petit larceny for allegedly stealing a license plate from a parked vehicle, May 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 2.
Robert L. Pittman, 36, 265 E. Seventh St., Oswego, petit larceny, resisting arrest, aggravated unlicensed operator 3rd, unlicensed operator, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, and operating a motor vehicle with improper plates, May 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 2.
Buck L. Bates, 36, 140 W. Bridge St., Oswego, unlawful possession of marihuana 2nd, May 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 2
Jonathon G. Baker, 24, 310 Walnut St., Oswego, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, May 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 2.
Darin M. Sweeney, 36, 16 Risley Drive, Mexico, driving while impaired by drugs, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and leaving a motor vehicle unattended, May 24, released with traffic citations and is due to appear in the Oswego City Court July 30.
Jeremy M. Rupert, 43, 15 Ohio St., Oswego, petit larceny, May 24, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 2.
State police:
Michael C. Plumley, 36, Williamstown, burglary 2nd, criminal contempt 2nd, May 22, held.
James K. Howard, 47, Fulton, DWI, 1st offense, May 22, appearance ticket.
Thomas L. Stoutenger, 32, Mexico, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle 3rd, May 22, appearance ticket.
James M. Kelly, 51, West Monroe, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI, May 23, appearance ticket.
Paul J. Richards, 28, Baldwinsville, menacing 2nd, May 23, appearance ticket.
Travis M. Woods, 25, Phoenix, menacing 2nd, May 24, appearance ticket.
Frank D. Regan, 67, Oswego, illegal discharge of firearm, menacing 2nd, May 23, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Raymond C. Murray, 54, Fulton, DWI, 1st offense, May 23.
Dorrance O. Morrison, 28, Liverpool, DWI, 1st offense, May 24, appearance ticket.
Dustin Hoskins, 25, Fulton, assault 3rd, May 24, appearance ticket.
Dimario M. Littlejohn, 23, Calcium, NY, criminal possession of stolen property 5th, false personation, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, May 25, held.
Dalton C. Sushereba, 22, Oswego, prohibited sale alcoholic beverage, unlawful dealing with a child 1st, May 27, appearance ticket.
Mary E. Gorman, 66, Oswego, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle 3rd, DWI, 1st offense, May 27, appearance ticket.
Brittany N. Gullo, 30, Mexico, prohibited sale alcoholic beverage, unlawful dealing with a child 1st, May 28, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Andrew S. Nicholson, 27, Pulaski, grand larceny 4th, criminal possession of a weapon 4th, criminal purchase/disposal of a weapon, May 28, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Derick W. Powell, 23, West Monroe, criminal possession of a weapon 4th, May 28, appearance ticket.
