PULASKI — Clare Reynolds became accustomed to riding in the car with her two older sisters to Pulaski High School varsity softball practices to play with and learn under a group of seasoned upperclassmen.
The routine and role have now changed drastically for Reynolds, who drives solo to the field each day as the lone senior and most experienced member of the Blue Devils. The starting shortstop is expected to lead the way this spring for Pulaski, which returns just three total players from the team that captured the 2019 Section 3 Class C championship.
Reynolds has embraced being thrust into the mentor spot at the start for her fourth year on varsity, eager to guide Pulaski in defending its 2019 sectional crown after last season was canceled statewide due to COVID-19 concerns.
Pulaski opened with a 20-5 victory over Cato-Meridian on May 3 to win their first game since losing in the state playoffs to eventual Class C champion Elmira Heights-Edison on June 7, 2019.
“It was really sad being off last year, especially because we were sectional champions, and I’m just really excited for this season,” Reynolds said.
“I was kind of nervous for the season since we haven’t all played together and we’re all really new with each other but winning that (first) game was an exciting step forward,” she added. “I think we have a lot of talent and we can definitely make things happen this year.”
Reynolds will be relied on for run production from the No. 3 spot in the batting order and again fill the starting shortstop position, as she did when Pulaski claimed a 19-9 win over Oriskany on June 3, 2019, for the program’s third sectional title overall and first in 11 years.
She secured the final out in a 2-0 win over Utica-Notre Dame in the sectional semifinals after fielding a grounder at shortstop and being knocked hard to the ground by an opposing runner leaving second base. The then-sophomore maintained her grip on the ball to advance Pulaski to the final, and she celebrated with the swarm of her teammates and coaches after they ensured she was OK from the collision.
The championship squad that shared in her career highlight lost six seniors, and three additional juniors who graduated last June were expecting to return for the chance to chase a repeat last spring.
Pulaski varsity coach and 2008 graduate, Leah LeBeau, said that Reynolds has quickly filled the expectation of lifting the young team around her despite the expedited jump from the underclassman in a veteran-laden lineup.
“Watching her grow as an athlete has been a wonderful privilege and seeing where she is at now as a senior, to be in position to lead the team, has been a great experience,” LeBeau said.
She added: “That takes a lot of courage and a lot of confidence to be able to come back from that year off, now as a senior, and be able to lead a team. We’re all really proud of her for being brave enough to do it.”
Clare Reynolds is playing her first softball season at any level without at least one of her older sisters — Kaitlin and Cara — who are twins that contributed to the sectional title and were unable to play their senior campaign last year due to the state’s COVID-19 cancelation.
Clare and Kaitlin Reynolds played two varsity seasons together at Pulaski while Cara played varsity with her twin and younger sister as a junior in 2019. All three sisters played travel ball together while growing up in Massachusetts before moving to the area prior to Clare starting junior-high school.
“We all used to ride together, and obviously I drive myself now, so it’s a little weird,” Reynolds said. “It’s been a little different, but not bad. I’ve always played with them.”
She added: “Being able to have my senior year definitely means something to me, obviously (my sisters) didn’t get to and it was devastating for them, so I just really wanted to have my senior season and I’m glad I have it.”
The Blue Devils entered the week at 1-0 and hoping for improved weather conditions along with much of Section 3 after more than a full week off since slugging to victory in their season opener. Pulaski started the week with 11 more games scheduled before sectional playoffs are slated to begin the week of June 7.
The Blue Devils also return a pair of juniors with championship experience. Emily Birmingham will take over as the ace in the pitching circle after starting in centerfield in 2019, while Tessa Eisel is likely to split time between first base, catcher, and outfield.
LeBeau credited Reynolds and her returning peers for getting their young teammates to break out of their collective shell in early practices to start building toward a possible sectional title defense.
“Getting them to warm up and be comfortable, know that it’s OK in practice to try something new and make a mistake so that in the long run it makes us better,” LeBeau said. “Once they realized this is a safe environment for that and our goal is to see them be successful, they started to become like totally different ball players and with their personalities, too. Clare has really contributed to that.”
