PHOENIX - The Schroeppel Historical Society will hold their blueberry social and blueberry bake sale from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 at the society building, 486 Main St., Phoenix.
Fresh blueberries may be ordered through Friday, July 19 and picked up at the sale. Cost is $2.50 for half a pint, $3.50 for a pint, $7 for a quart and $23 for a pail. To pre order blueberries call 315-965-6641 or email bdix9@windstream.net
On Saturday an all blueberry bake sale will feature pies, muffins, scones and more. Free coffee will also be available.
All proceeds will be used by the society for building maintenance, artifact and document preservation, and programming.
