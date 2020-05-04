OSWEGO — In mid-April, with boating opportunities opening up with some restrictions related to marina operations, social distancing, and sanitization, the Empire State Marine Trades Association, Boating Industries Association of Upstate New York, and New York Sea Grant are providing resources to encourage people to boat in a socially responsible way. Boaters should be watchful for additional restrictions or new closures and should follow CDC and New York state guidelines or restrictions for community safety. Call ahead to see if a boating destination is open. Do not use closed or crowded areas. If people are not feeling well or show any sign of illness or symptoms, safe home.
New York Sea Grant is reminding people of 10 tips to follow healthy, clean, safe and environmentally-friendly practices while socially distancing on boats at this time:
1. Observe social distancing and disinfecting standards aboard a boat. Maintain social distancing from other boats and boaters in parking lots, at dock, fueling stations, and on the water. Do not share paddles or any hand-held safety, recreational or other equipment.
2. File a float plan so someone onshore knows when and where people are going and when they are expected back. Call ahead to be sure a boat launch or marina destination is open.
3. Know the rules of navigation. Brianna’s Law will require all motorboat operators to complete a boating safety course; new age requirements began Jan. 1. Online classes are available.
4. Properly equip a vessel, be it a motorized boat, paddleboard, canoe, kayak... Check that all gear is working or up-to-date, e.g., lights, horn, fire extinguishers, flares, batteries, signal flags, first-aid kit, etc.
5. Have and wear an approved life vest, preferably with a bright color that would be easily seen by emergency personnel.
6. Check and assure weather and water conditions are safe before leaving, and check while on the water for any approaching weather system. Sites for information include https://www.weather.gov/marine/ and https://glbuoys.glos.us/.
7. Have a properly-working means of communication, including a whistle, in case of emergency.
8. Practice environmentally-responsible boating. Use a new bilge sock and fuel nozzle bib to prevent spills.
9. Practice clean, drain, dry before and after entering the water to limit the spread of aquatic invasive species.
10. For Watercraft Inspection Program leaders, New York Sea Grant has enhanced access to new and standardized watercraft inspection program management tools on the redesigned New York State Invasive Clearinghouse website at http://nyis.info.
Links to New York state and marine industry resources include:
. Boating During COVID-19 https://www.discoverboating.com/resources/boating-during-coronavirus-covid-19
. Empire State Marine Trades Association: https://www.theesmta.com/
. Boating Industries Association of Upstate NY: http://www.cnybia.com
. New York State DEC Boating and Paddling: https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/349.html
. NYS Parks Marine Services Bureau: https://parks.ny.gov/recreation/boating/
. New York Sea Grant: www.nyseagrant.org/marina.
Resources on DiscoverBoating.com offer the following points for attention:
. Limit the people aboard to only those in the immediate household; no guests;
. No rafting up with other boats; no beaching a boat right next to someone else;
. Maintain distance at dock, when fueling, and on the water;
. Wash hands or use hand sanitizer after handling marina gates or fuel pump;
. Go right from a house to the boat and back, no unnecessary contact; and
. Boat responsibly.
New York Sea Grant is a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration cooperative program of Cornell University and the State University of New York.
