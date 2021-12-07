SANDY CREEK – Residents of the villages of Sandy Creek and Lacona are being advised by the Oswego County Health Department to boil all water used for drinking and cooking.
The Oswego County Health Department discovered this afternoon that the water system’s disinfection system, which removes harmful microbes, malfunctioned. Repairs to the system have been made and the village will take samples to confirm there is no contamination in the distribution system.
It is anticipated that the boil water advisory will remain in effect until the end of the week. The County Health Department will notify residents when they no longer need to boil their water.
Residents are advised to bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using. They can also use bottled water certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills most bacteria and other organisms in the water.
For more information, contact the Sandy Creek/Lacona Joint Water Works at 315-387-5781 or the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3557.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.