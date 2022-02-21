PULASKI – Residents of the village of Pulaski no longer need to boil their drinking water. The boil water advisory issued last Thursday was rescinded today, Feb. 21.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said that repairs were made to the water system and bacteriological sampling was completed. “The results show us that the water is now safe for residents to drink and use for cooking,” he said.
“We would like to thank the village mayor, the water operators and the New York State Department of Health for their efforts to protect the health of the residents of the village of Pulaski during this time,” he added.
Officials said that a leaking valve caused a loss of pressure in Pulaski’s water system late last week. Residents were advised to boil water until the system could be repaired and testing showed the water was safe for consumption.
For more information, contact the Village of Pulaski Department of Public Works at 315-298-6132 or Pulaski Village Mayor Jan Tighe at 315-298-2622 or the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3557.
