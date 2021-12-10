SANDY CREEK – Residents of the villages of Sandy Creek and Lacona no longer need to boil their drinking water. The boil water advisory issued on Tuesday, Dec. 7 was rescinded today, Dec. 10.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said that repairs were made to the water system’s disinfection system and bacteriological sampling was completed. “The results show us that the water is now safe for residents to drink and to use for cooking,” he said.
“We would like to thank the village mayors, the water operators and the New York State Department of Health for their efforts to protect the health of the residents of the villages of Sandy Creek and Lacona during this time,” he added.
Officials said the Sandy Creek and Lacona water system’s disinfection system, which removes harmful microbes, malfunctioned earlier this week. Residents were advised to boil water until the system could be repaired and testing showed the water was safe for consumption.
For more information, contact the Sandy Creek/Lacona Joint Water Works at (315) 387-5781 or the Oswego County Health Department at (315) 349-3557.
