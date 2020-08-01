OSWEGO — As a not-for-profit community healthcare system, Oswego Health counts on additional support from donors to help deliver medical care throughout Oswego County.
Embarking on its 33rd year, the annual Oswego Health golf tournament raises an average of $167,000 which is used to directly impact patient care and ensure healthcare services are offered in the community. In 2019, the tournament raised $172,030 for the healthcare system.
Oswego Health announced that Bond, Schoeneck & King will serve as the presenting sponsor of the tournament this year on Aug. 31 at the Oswego Country Club.
“The global pandemic underscores just how important Oswego Health is to our community. Now more than ever Bond is proud to be sponsoring a fun event to thank the men and women who have been, and continue to be there for us,” stated Larry P. Malfitano Bond client service member for Oswego Health.
Area businesses or community members interested in participating in this year’s tournament should contact Michele Hourigan at the Oswego Health Foundation at 315-326-3788.
