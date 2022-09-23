OSWEGO - The Church of the Resurrection, 120 W. Fifth St., Oswego, will hold a book sale. The sale will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 through Saturday, Sept. 24 and from noon-4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. The Oswego Bookmobile will benefit from 10% of the proceeds.
Latest News
- SUNY Oswego archaeology field school provides enriching student experiences
- Old City Hall changes hands
- Book sale
- Oswego County Legislature debates guns, Pulaski’s proposed UV water disinfection system, and a deputy County Clerk position
- High school sports roundup: Phoenix football among area unbeatens
- High school sports: Oswego County OHSL teams piloting dual sport option
- Pumpkin Festival Oct. 1 and 2
- Parish town board sues former Supervisor Mary Ann Phillips
Most Popular
-
Drug dealers targeting children with candy-colored fentanyl pills, DEA says
-
Homebrew club members planning to open brewery in Canton
-
Semipro football: Red & Black gains fourth forfeit win as opponent leaves after halftime skirmish
-
Madrid-Waddington senior going to Hungary to fish in World Carp Championship
-
House members call on Congress to extend free school meals for all students
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.