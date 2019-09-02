A number of residents in Oswego and Onondaga counties reported hearing a loud boom shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2.
The American Meteor Society said it “received eight reports about a fireball seen over New York and Pennsylvania on Monday, Sept. 2.” Some people reported the fireball also had sound associated with it.
The society states the sounds could have been produced by a meteor approaching earth.
