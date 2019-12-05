Bowen’s Corners Church to hold holiday bazaar

BOWEN’s CORNERS - The annual holiday bazaar at the Bowen’s Corners United Methodist Church will be held Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7. The event will feature crafts, a bake sale and candy sale, a sale of gently used holiday items, and a luncheon. Bazaar hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day.
Handcrafted items created by members and friends of the church will include sewing projects, embroidery, crocheted and knitted items, Christmas ornaments, wood crafts and other items.
Many choices of home baked goods and candies will be available.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, featuring homemade soups, chili, sandwiches, desserts and beverages.
Treasures from Granny’s Attic will include gently used Christmas decorations and holiday tableware items.
There is no admission charge. Proceeds from this annual event are used to offset the expenses and programs of the church, which is located at 758 State Route 176, just west of Fulton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.