Bowen’s Corners UMC fall rummage sale

FULTON - Bowen’s Corners United Methodist Church is preparing for its annual fall rummage sale and bake sale. The event will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 from and from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the church which is located at 758 State Route 176, just west of Fulton.
On that Saturday, shoppers may fill up a bag for $2.
Featured will be a wide array of clean, wearable clothing for all ages, books, toys, kitchenware and other household items along with a variety of home baked goods.
