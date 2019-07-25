UPDATE:
The 11-year-old boy hit by a pickup truck in the city of Oswego July 24 has died.
Oswego Police said Jack Bobbett, of Oswego, entered the roadway going north off of East First Street onto East Bridge Street at about 7:50 p.m. A 2017 Silverado driven by George Knopp, 72, of Oswego, was stopped for a red light for westbound traffic on East Bridge.
When the light turned green, traffic began moving forward as Bobbett on his bicycle entered the road. He was struck just west of the intersection.
He was taken to Oswego Hospital by Menter Ambulance with critical injuries. He later died.
All parties involved, including include multiple witnesses, remained on scene and cooperated with police.
This is still an ongoing investigation. Alcohol does not appear to be involved. There have been no tickets issued at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Oswego City Police Department at (315) 342-8120. Oswego Police were assisted on scene by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, US Border Patrol, Oswego Fire Department and Menter Ambulance.
