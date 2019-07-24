A boy on a bicycle was struck by a car in the city of Oswego at about 7:50 p.m. July 24.
Police said police responded to a personal injury motor vehicle accident at East First Street and East Bridge Street (State Route 104) in Oswego. A preliminary investigation showed a juvenile male on a bicycle was struck by a motor vehicle.
The male was taken to Oswego Hospital in critical condition with multiple injuries.
This section of roadway is currently closed, and will remain closed for several hours during the investigation. Please avoid the area.
Family of those involved has been notified. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oswego City Police Department at (315) 342-8120.
More information will be released when it is available
