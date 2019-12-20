Boylston FOIL suit ends in split decision

OSWEGO – Christine Soderlund finally got half of what she wanted. Oswego County Supreme Court Judge, the Honorable Norman W. Seiter Jr. ruled Friday, Dec. 13 the town of Boylston must provide Soderlund with the electronic records she requested in the format she requested, but it will not have to pay her attorney’s fees.
Almost a year-and-a-half after first requesting electronic documents from the town under New York’s Freedom of Information Law (FOIL), Judge Seiter granted Soderlund’s Article 78 petition compelling Boylston to provide electronic versions of the town’s 2017 checkbook register and highway and general accounts spending reports.
Soderlund had made that request three times in 2018 and finally, having received only documents from the wrong year and not in the electronic format she requested, appealed the town’s lack of compliance. The town never responded to that appeal until the Article 78 lawsuit was commenced and even then did not provide Soderlund with an electronic version of the checkbook register.
The town claimed it could not comply as it did not have the appropriate software. Its files are in the electronic accounting software known as QuickBooks. Soderlund had requested the files be given to her either in PDF of Microsoft Excel-compatible format. PDFs (Portable Document Format files) can be opened and read on any computer. Microsoft Excel is a widely-used spreadsheet program. The town argued it did not have a copy of Excel on the same computer on which the QuickBooks documents resided, that it would only provide Soderlund with a redacted version of the checkbook register, that they were not able to produce a redacted version on QuickBooks, and that they were not willing or required to buy a copy of Excel to do so. They offered Soderlund a paper printout of their QuickBooks files at 25 cents per page which the town would manually redact. Soderlund would not accept that.
“There’s nothing like the original for knowing what’s going on,” Soderlund’s attorney, Cameron Macdonald, the executive director of the Government Justice Center in Albany, declared in his opening remarks to the judge.
“We’re down to something that could almost look like a silly battle of principles, but it’s a real issue and a real concern here,” he said before taking apart the town’s argument for noncompliance.
“QuickBooks allows you to export a report in an Excel spreadsheet that you can take and hand over to somebody in an electronic form,” he began, “and that’s what she (Soderlund) asked for. She said either a PDF or a Microsoft Excel-compatible format. You don’t even need Excel on a computer that only has QuickBooks in order to export a report that becomes an (Excel) file. FOIL provides that you should go hire somebody if necessary and pass those costs along to the requester. And what I’m saying is that this is such a simple task that a temporary employee at minimum wage could do it within an hour. A town council’s paralegal or secretary could do it. It’s just not a complex task. But the town’s not even willing to make that minimal effort.”
Rebekah Prosachik, of Prosachik Law in Oswego, attorney for the town of Boylston responded:
“The town has not tried at all to withhold the information from the petitioner (Soderlund). What the town would like to do is redact bank account numbers because they, and I think it’s an appropriate position, especially given the way people can take account numbers and hack into accounts, so it’s prudent on their part to redact bank account information. So, in order to do that, if they are going to provide the documents electronically, they need the software which they don’t have. Counsel (Macdonald) alluded to the fact that FOIL requires them to make efforts. They’ve made efforts. They can print the report. They can redact it. Petitioner is more than welcome to come in and look at the documents. But providing the information in the format the petitioner is requesting isn’t as simple as printing out the report that’s in their software. There’s additional steps that need to be taken, and the town just doesn’t have the technology to do that. They provided the information, just in a different format. In no means was the town trying to hide or deny information to the petitioner.”
Judge Seiter noted the town could get the software necessary to provide Soderlund with the information in the format she requested.
“They could have it at an expense to the town,” Prosachik replied. “The response of the town was they don’t want to pay an extra $700 to get the software to respond to this request.”
Macdonald immediately objected.
“Your Honor, if I may, I need to correct that,” he said. “Their own paperwork (previously submitted to the court) said it cost $200 for the program. But that’s not even what we’re talking about. Even the computer that has QuickBooks on it, they can go to Google and get a free program that is exactly the same as Microsoft Excel, called Google Sheets, that does exactly the same thing where they can redact the parts intended using that spreadsheet program. It’s not $200. It’s zero dollars.”
And with that, both sides had made their cases. Judge Seiter was now set to rule.
“My job here today,” he began, “is to decide whether the town has to provide the information in the fashion that’s been requested or not. If it can be done for nothing, then it can be done for nothing. I don’t think it’s $1,000. I do agree, the paperwork that I read said $200, but if you’re going to make a choice, then do it for free. But at any rate, after reading everything, including the cases cited, I do find that the town is required by FOIL to provide the information electronically as requested by the petitioner in this matter. I’m going to give the town until the 15th day of January to provide that information. As to the attorney’s fees, I do not find the town willfully denied this information. So, I’m not awarding attorney’s fees in this matter. The town has until the 15th day of January, 2020 to provide the information as requested.”
And so, Soderlund wins her electronic documents, and the town is saved the expense of paying her attorney’s fees. Ironically, there were no attorney’s fees. Cameron Macdonald represented Soderlund for free, as is his organization’s usual practice. He did, however, put out $350 in court filing fees.
“That would be nice to get back,” he said. “That’s out of my budget.”
Following the hearing, he explained the rationale behind requesting attorney’s fees even though there weren’t any.
“The petitioner was so very patient with this,” he said. “They told her they would give her documents that she didn’t ask for, then told her she had to pay for those documents, and wouldn’t give, wouldn’t give, wouldn’t give, wouldn’t cooperate, were difficult, wouldn’t give her anything until we filed a lawsuit. When you have to go so far as to file a lawsuit to get any form of cooperation, then attorney’s fees can be an appropriate sanction for that sort of thing.”
Summing up the verdict, he reflected, “It’s a good thing for this town to learn, and for others to learn, that they do have obligations under FOIL. The FOIL law does provide for requesters to be able to get this type of a file.”
Although the town of Boylston argued they had conferred with the state’s former FOIL director, Robert Freeman, on this matter and were following his opinion, FOIL law does seem to back Macdonald up.
“When an agency has the ability to retrieve or extract a record or data maintained in a computer storage system with reasonable effort,” FOIL law says, “it shall be required to do so.”
FOIL’s frequently-asked questions (FAQ) page of its website puts it more plainly in its answer to the question, “Do I get to choose in which electronic format the records are sent?”
“If an agency has reasonable means to convert accessible records from one electronic format into a different more desirable format,” it reads, “it must do so at your request.”
See the FOIL FAQ page at: https://www.dos.ny.gov/coog/freedomfaq.html
Neither the town of Boylston nor their attorney in this case, Prosachik, could be reached for comment.
