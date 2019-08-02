Brian Witmer answers the phone on a Thursday afternoon and politely asks if he can call back after he finishes his work for the day, which consists of recording live stats for a game in the European Women’s 20-and-under Lacrosse Championships that he was watching on TV.
The 2008 Oswego High School graduate is constantly striving to contribute to the game he loves, even during his recent visit home, a personal onus that has taken him on a worldwide lacrosse journey for the last six years and counting.
Witmer — the son of longtime Oswego State men’s lacrosse coach, Dan Witmer — is currently a coach for the Scotland national indoor lacrosse team, helps organize the European U20 Championships among other national tournaments, manages box lacrosse teams in the Czech Republic, and hosts clinics at various sites throughout Europe.
Brian Witmer holds an apartment in the Czech Republic where he has lived since September, and recently returned to the area for a short time to play in last Saturday’s Oswego-Fulton lacrosse alumni game and participate in the Lake Placid Summit Classic that begins on Aug. 5.
“More or less, you can’t fail,” Witmer said. “You’re sharing your time and experience with people that want to learn more about a game that is very fast and exciting, and they don’t necessarily have a lot of it. They’re appreciative of your time and I’m appreciative of getting to do more or less what I want, and I don’t have to put on a shirt and tie for anybody.”
Witmer coaches a pair of youth teams in the Czech Republic — a squad of six-year-old players and another with players ages 12-14 — and travels each weekend to contribute to a tournament, clinic, or similar type of lacrosse event as a player, coach and sometimes an official.
Every weekend tends to be different, Witmer said, in terms of his role, location, and the experience level of the players with which he is working.
Witmer first travelled to Czech Republic to play in a tournament about four years ago, and he networked with other players that led him to a year-long experience playing for a team in Australia.
From there, Witmer accepted playing opportunities that arose in Hong Kong and Singapore, and then took a coaching position in Italy where he lived for about four months.
“One job kept leading to another and there was really no rhyme or reason,” Witmer said. “I was there and kept meeting the right people, and it kept leading to more and more opportunities.”
He added: “It’s definitely not what I had in mind for myself. I never really had an answer for ‘What do you want to do when you grow up?’ But it’s more or less just figuring out a way to make everything work, it’s like one giant juggling act. It’s not exactly financially lucrative but I don’t really care. I haven’t paid rent in four years and I’ve gotten to see a lot of the world, and all I have to do is show up and help share the game with people who don’t necessarily speak English or have maybe never seen it before.”
Witmer played four years of NCAA Division III lacrosse as a midfielder/attackman for The College at Brockport, and while finishing his degree the following year in spring 2013, joined the Rochester Greywolves ‘Senior B,’ box lacrosse team.
He then moved to Colorado that summer for an internship helping organize lacrosse tournaments, and struggled to find work afterward so he returned home and was briefly employed as a dishwasher at The Press Box in Oswego.
Witmer said that it was during that time he accepted an invitation to move to Utah with a friend to work at a ski resort, and while he lived there, pursued an opportunity to play for a German team at a national indoor tournament in the Czech Republic, where his eventual world travels began.
“It’s been a great opportunity so far and I’m excited to see where it’s going to take me,” Witmer said. “I don’t have plans for after October and I guess you could call that unemployment, but I’m just kind of waiting for the next thing to pop up.”
Witmer is scheduled to work at four different national tournaments this year, most notably the Men’s U20 European Lacrosse Championships in Prague that ended in early July, and the upcoming World Indoor Lacrosse Championship this September in Langley, British Columbia, Canada.
He also served as a member of the organizing committee for the FIL World Lacrosse Championships last summer, a task that required him to live in the host country of Israel for nine months.
“We weren’t necessarily world-class event people, we were lacrosse people trying to figure out how to run a world championship for 46 national teams, which is way too many,” Witmer said. “I had to live in Israel for nine months to do that job, which had its own unique challenges, but that was good and I’m glad I did it.”
Witmer played two years of varsity lacrosse for the Buccaneers under veteran coach Robert ‘Doc’ Nelson, and passed on the opportunity to move up as a sophomore in order to stay on the JV team with his close friends and longtime teammates.
Nelson described Witmer as a “lax rat,” and said he could remember Brian playing with his stick on the sidelines with his dad around the age of three.
“Brian was a good, solid player for us and he was versatile,” Nelson said. “He always did what you asked him to do and he did it with enthusiasm and did it year-round. He wasn’t a big kid but he’s smart, and when opportunity knocked, he always answered the door.”
Nelson added: “A lot of my guys get to their senior year of high school or college and say: ‘Oh my God. I’m done playing, now what?’ I keep telling them, there’s opportunities everywhere if you just keep your eyes open and answer the door when it knocks. Brian took full advantage of that. … I think he’s a great testimony that you don’t have to be a Division I All-American from Johns Hopkins or Syracuse to do this.”
Witmer is also a contributing writer to Inside Lacrosse magazine, providing occasional international features to the Baltimore, Md.-based publication when the inspiration strikes during his work abroad.
Witmer’s father, Dan, coached the Lakers men’s lacrosse team for 28 years and his brother, Eric, also played lacrosse for Oswego High School and The College at Brockport. His mother, Sue Witmer, has worked as an academic coordinator for Oswego State University.
Brian Witmer also played soccer growing up but quickly established lacrosse as his favorite sport, and said that he believes the game provides the most opportunities for area athletes seeking a career in a specific sport, even those with potential physical limitations.
“Lacrosse has more legs in my opinion,” Witmer said. “My experience has been pretty unique and I wasn’t much of an all-star, and you just look at the guys who came out of Oswego or also from Fulton, there are a lot of us working in the industry that won’t have to work at something that isn’t lacrosse a day in our lives. It’s not impossible to be replicated, what I’m doing, and I think the sport is pretty unique in that matter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.