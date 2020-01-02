OSWEGO – Mrs. Claus made a surprise visit to Morningstar Residential Care Center to check in on the residents and treat them to a special Christmas breakfast. Breakfast with Mrs. Claus is one of the many Christmas themed events that Morningstar hosts for its residents throughout the holiday season. Pictured with Mrs. Claus are Jeanette and George Davis. Located at 17 Sunrise Drive in Oswego, Morningstar Residential Care Center is a family-owned and operated, 120-bed long-term and sub-acute skilled nursing facility with full rehabilitation services. For more information contact them at (315) 342-4790 or visit them online at www.morningstarcares.com.
