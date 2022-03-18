BALDWINSVILLE - On March 17, members from the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Elbridge, along with the assistance of the NYSP Financial Crimes Unit – Albany arrested Kimber L. Cummings, 47, and Wayne M. Cummings, 51 from 6020 Sneller Road in Brewerton, for Grand Larceny first-degree (B Felony) and Money Laundering second-degree (C Felony). In addition, Kimber Cummings was also charged with Attempted Grand Larceny second-degree (D Felony).
Kimber and Wayne Cummings are accused of stealing approximately $1,136,370 from a dental office located in the village of Baldwinsville. Some of those proceeds, approximately $435,804.17 were laundered from their bank accounts through two Limited Liability Corporations (LLCs) which were formed by Kimber after her termination from the dental office. Kimber is also accused of attempting to pay herself $120,908.45 after being terminated from the dental office.
Both were transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center to await centralized arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.