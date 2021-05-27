VOLNEY – A fire Tuesday night at the Bristol Hill Landfill in Volney did not disrupt operations of the solid waste facilities.
Oswego County Solid Waste Director Mark Powell said there were no disruptions of service at the nearby transfer station or recycling facility. There was a short disruption Wednesday morning for solid waste haulers using the landfill.
“We want to thank the area fire companies and emergency responders for their efficient response and hard work in putting out the fire,” said Powell. “We appreciate their support.”
For more information on the Oswego County solid waste facilities, visit https://www.oswegocounty.com/departments/infrastructure_facilities_and_technology/solid_waste/index.php.
