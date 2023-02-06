Brookfield helps Fulton FD purchase rapid deployment rescue boat for icy water

FULTON – Brookfield Renewable, U.S., recently donated $8,000 to the Fulton Fire Department toward the purchase of a rapid deployment rescue boat and additional rescue equipment, said Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard.
“Our city is grateful for Brookfield’s support, and this equipment is a critical addition to the tools our firefighters can use to save lives when seconds count,” said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.
A rapid deployment craft, or RDC, allows a rescuer or rescue team to quickly reach a victim and safely retrieve them from open or ice-covered water. “With our climate and nearby river and lakes, the RDC will be an invaluable tool to make our rescue efforts more effective, efficient and successful,” Howard said. In addition to the RDC, the donation helped purchase ropes, life vests, helmets, swift water rescue suits, carabiniers, and more.
The rescuer or rescue team can easily carry the 50-pound RDC to the edge of the ice, step into the craft, and run out across the ice to reach a victim. While on the ice, they are protected from falling through a fracture into the water. In a combination ice and open water situation, the RDC can be paddled across open water or broken ice and water by one or two rescue members.
“Support from Brookfield Renewable, U.S. and other local businesses has helped us with our community outreach and education, and to better equip ourselves to keep residents safe,” Howard said.
Brookfield Stockholder Relations Manager Mark Luciano said: “Brookfield proudly makes significant efforts to play an active role in our host communities. Holding public safety as a priority above all others, we are very pleased to be able to purchase this potentially lifesaving equipment for the department.”
In addition to fire prevention education in schools, at events, and in facilities with elderly residents, such as Towpath Towers or the Mill Apartments, the Fulton Fire Department also offers business based first aid, community-based CPR, and is participating in a free smoke detector and installation campaign with the American Red Cross.
To learn more about Fulton Fire Department safety programs, or how to set-up programs for a business, contact Chief Howard at 315-592-5201.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.