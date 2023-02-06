Brookfield helps Fulton FD purchase rapid deployment rescue boat for icy water

Brookfield Renewable U.S. recently donated $8,000 to the Fulton Fire Department toward the purchase of a rapid deployment rescue boat and other equipment, said Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard. A rapid deployment craft, or RDC, allows a rescuer or rescue team to quickly reach a victim and safely retrieve them from open or ice-covered water. Pictured here with the RDC are, from left: Fulton firefighter Robert Summerville, firefighter Kyler Gardner, firefighter Kevin Niver, firefighter Joe Bright, Lieutenant Nick Tyler, Chief A.G. Howard, Mark Luciano, stakeholder relations manager, Brookfield Renewable U.S.; Captain Rob Rosenbarker, and firefighter Mark Gentile.

FULTON – Brookfield Renewable, U.S., recently donated $8,000 to the Fulton Fire Department toward the purchase of a rapid deployment rescue boat and additional rescue equipment, said Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard.

“Our city is grateful for Brookfield’s support, and this equipment is a critical addition to the tools our firefighters can use to save lives when seconds count,” said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.

