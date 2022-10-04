FULTON - The Riverside Avenue Fulton Block Builder (FBB) group had some special guests at their celebration picnic. Mark Luciano Brookfield Renewable’s Stakeholder Relations Manager, traveled from Saratoga,to present the group with a check for $5,500. Riverside is located on the west side of the Oswego River between Mill Apartments and the Polish Home.

“Brookfield is dedicated to making positive economic, social and environmental impacts within the communities that host our facilities” Luciano said. “We are very pleased to be able to support the residents of Riverside Avenue, a wonderful neighborhood a short distance away from a Brookfield hydro plant. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Fulton Block Builders and choosing another block to support next year.”

